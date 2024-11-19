Pickleball Kingdom Announces Future Club Coming to Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its latest expansion into Alabama, with a premier indoor pickleball facility planned for Birmingham, Alabama. Led by franchisees Bappa Mukherji, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Jake Doria, this latest expansion will bring Pickleball Kingdom's premier indoor facilities to one of Alabama's most dynamic cities.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to Birmingham, AL From left to right: Jake Doria, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Bappa Mukherji

"We are excited to bring Pickleball Kingdom to 'The Magic City,'" said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Bappa, Anjali, and Jake are deeply passionate about pickleball and the community. They have shown tremendous dedication and vision, and we are confident their expertise and commitment will make the Birmingham club a remarkable success."

Pickleball Kingdom, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and emphasis on fostering a community atmosphere, is actively seeking a specific space in Birmingham that will provide the ideal environment for players and spectators alike. Once finalized, the club will feature climate-controlled indoor courts, inviting lounge areas, and comprehensive training programs designed to elevate the player experience.

The Birmingham club will offer:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Ensuring perfect play conditions regardless of the weather.





Professional Coaching and Clinics: Programs tailored for all skill levels.





Youth Development Programs: Inspiring the next generation to engage with the sport.





Leagues and Tournaments: Competitive opportunities for every level of play.





Community & Corporate Events: Encouraging camaraderie and connection.

"Pickleball brings people together, and we're thrilled to establish a club where Birmingham's community can enjoy the game," said Bappa Mukherji. Anjali Mukherji Doria added, "Pickleball Kingdom will be a place where people of all ages can connect, play, and create lasting memories." Jake Doria echoed, "Our club will offer a welcoming space for people to gather, play, and form new friendships."

"We're proud to partner with Bappa, Anjali, and Jake. Their dedication to excellence and community-building perfectly aligns with the core values of Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their enthusiasm and expertise will ensure the success of this location."

Anjali is the Executive Director of the Dava Foundation, where she helps open and operate charities for rural hospitals. Additionally, she is the Chairman and President of Coffee Cares, a local nonprofit organization that helps relieve medical debt in Coffee County, Tennessee. With experience in franchise start-ups and organizing successful charity events, including a pickleball tournament for Utah's youth, Anjali brings a wealth of expertise to the table.

Jake, a healthcare professional, has extensive business experience and currently oversees provider enrollment and financial reporting. Jake's passion for pickleball led him to create a non-profit pickleball tournament, with proceeds supporting youth suicide prevention. With a passion for pickleball and community engagement, he is determined to give back to the area and help Pickleball Kingdom become a staple in the community for years to come.

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

For the latest updates and information, visit the Birmingham, AL club page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/birmingham-al/

