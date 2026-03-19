Pickleball Kingdom Announces Major Expansion Across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces a landmark agreement to develop the entire state of California. Leading this statewide expansion are multi-unit franchisees Parminder and Komal Saini, who have already begun building Pickleball Kingdom's California presence with their first club in Roseville set to open the weekend of March 28th of this year.

Interior view of a Pickleball Kingdom club, featuring multiple professional-grade indoor courts. Parminder Saini and Komal Saini

"California is the biggest state in the country in terms of population, and we knew we needed the right partners to lead our development there," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Parminder and Komal have already proven themselves as exceptional operators and visionary leaders. We have complete confidence that they will help us build world-class Pickleball Kingdom facilities throughout the state."

With pent-up demand and elevated interest from the Bay Area, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the Inland Empire, and communities throughout the state, Pickleball Kingdom is set to establish a massive statewide network of indoor facilities. Each location will feature state-of-the-art indoor courts, professional coaching and clinics for all skill levels, youth development programs, leagues and tournaments, a pro shop, and areas for socializing and relaxation. The expansion will also create new job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of local communities across California.

With the expansion, Pickleball Kingdom is actively seeking ambitious franchise partners who are eager to be at the forefront of the pickleball movement in California. This is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to join the fastest-growing sport in the country under the banner of its premier brand. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

The Roseville club, the first to open, will feature 11 professional-grade indoor courts across approximately 32,900 square feet at 10251 Fairway Drive, Roseville, CA 95678. The club will open its doors with grand opening activities the weekend of March 28th.

"Our community here is full of diverse, hardworking, active individuals who value health, fitness, and social connection," said Komal Saini. "We've seen firsthand what Pickleball Kingdom can do for a community, and we can't wait to bring that experience to every corner of California."

"From day one, our vision has been bigger than just a few locations," added Parminder Saini. "Pickleball Kingdom creates inclusive spaces where people can play, connect, and enjoy themselves. We're excited to provide opportunities for families, friends, and neighbors across California to prioritize health, create lasting memories, and strengthen community bonds."

"Parminder and Komal share our passion for building communities through pickleball, and they've backed that up with action," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their dedication to fostering connection through Pickleball Kingdom make them the stand-out choice to spearhead our development throughout California. More than just club owners, they are community builders. Their vision for California in transformative, and we are honored to be their partners in building this legacy."

Parminder and Komal Saini bring a unique blend of expertise to Pickleball Kingdom. Parminder, a Chief Technology Officer in the insurance industry, and Komal, with a strong background in operations and customer engagement from running a tutoring center franchise, share a vision of creating spaces that inspire connection and activity. With their two children, Simone and Samir, they balance their entrepreneurial journey with the joys of family life, building a business and a lifestyle that reflect their shared values and energy.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

Follow Pickleball Kingdom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pickleballkingdom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pickleballkingdom/

Website: https://pickleballkingdom.com/

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner, Sr. Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising