Pickleball Kingdom Expands to Woodbridge, NJ

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, continues its rapid expansion into New Jersey as franchisees Vidya R. and Vicky K. look to bring a premier indoor pickleball facility to the Woodbridge area. With clubs already open in Hamilton, Tinton Falls, Watchung, and Hillsborough Township, Pickleball Kingdom is further accelerating its growing presence across the Garden State.

Interior view of a Pickleball Kingdom club, featuring multiple professional-grade indoor courts. Vidya R. takes to the court, embodying the spirit and excitement of pickleball.

"New Jersey has proven to be a tremendous home for Pickleball Kingdom," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Vidya and Vicky embody everything we look for in a franchise partner, and we can't wait to see the community they build as we continue to open more clubs across the state."

Pickleball Kingdom is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and dedication to building a thriving and welcoming community for all players. Vidya and Vicky are actively seeking a location in Woodbridge to create an ideal environment for players and spectators. Once finalized, this club will feature climate-controlled indoor courts, comfortable lounge areas, and comprehensive training programs designed to elevate the player experience.

The Woodbridge club will offer state-of-the-art indoor courts ensuring perfect play conditions year-round, professional coaching and clinics tailored for all skill levels, youth development programs to inspire the next generation, competitive leagues and tournaments, and a welcoming space for community and corporate events.

"Bringing Pickleball Kingdom to our area is an opportunity to create a true community hub built around an accessible, fast-growing sport," said Vicky, franchisee of the new Pickleball Kingdom location. "It will give people of all ages and skill levels a place to be active, learn, and connect, whether they're serious competitors or total beginners."

"An indoor, dedicated facility means we can enjoy the sport year-round, without worrying about weather or court availability," said Vidya. "More than just a place to play, it will be a community hub where families, friends, and neighbors come together for fun, fitness, and social connection."

"We're thrilled to welcome Vidya and Vicky to the Pickleball Kingdom family," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their passion for people and their dedication to the game will create the kind of environment where players at every level feel at home."

With over 40 years of combined IT leadership, Vicky and Vidya bridge the gap between complex digital transformation and the high-energy discipline of competitive sports. Vicky is a seasoned strategist in Analytics and AI, leveraging the reflexes and tactical foresight of an ambitious Pickleball player to drive innovative business outcomes. Vidya is a veteran technologist and community advocate who treats large-scale enterprise projects like a championship season, applying the mechanics of peak performance and teamwork to every technical challenge. Together, they represent a unique "sports mix" philosophy, where the agility of the Pickleball court meets the precision of the boardroom, to ensure their teams, their projects, and their communities collectively thrive.

For the latest updates and information, visit the Woodbridge, NJ club page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/woodbridge-nj/

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/

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For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner – Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising