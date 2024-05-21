Pickleball Kingdom Breaks Ground Throughout United States

PHOENIX, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, continues its unprecedented expansion across the United States. Renowned for their innovative approach to franchising and the sports industry, Pickleball Kingdom has further cemented themselves as the leader of the industry by confirming executed or pending leases in the following cities:

Pickleball Kingdom Chandler Pickleball Kingdom Plano

Phoenix, AZ

North Tampa, FL

South Tampa, FL

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Kansas City, MO

Omaha, NE

Hamilton, NJ

Springfield, NJ

Toms River, NJ

Philly, PA

Charleston, SC

Mt. Pleasant, SC

Hendersonville, TN

Murfreesboro, TN

Nashville, TN

Addison, TX

Austin, TX

Bryan/College Station, TX

Colleyville, TX

Ft. Worth, TX

Haltom City, TX

Plano, TX

Auburn, WA

Lynnwood, WA

Poulsbo, WA

Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Ace Rodrigues, stated, "The growth of pickleball in the United States has been extraordinary. We're excited to meet the increasing demand and bring Pickleball Kingdom's premier indoor pickleball to the masses."

The Pickleball Kingdom experience goes beyond providing courts. Members and visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including lessons, leagues, tournaments, events, and open play sessions. On-site refreshments enhance the friendly competition, and a dedicated mobile app allows for easy court reservations and captures video highlights for players to relive their favorite on-court moments.

First Mover Advantage

Pickleball Kingdom invites inquiries from ambitious individuals eager to join the movement. They are looking for experienced business professionals who recognize the benefits of being first market movers. If you wish to discuss opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, please submit your request through their website:

www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise

"This is an exceptional chance to be involved with the country's fastest-growing sport," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are excited to welcome entrepreneurs who share our vision for expanding the pickleball industry."

CEO Ace Rodrigues concluded, "The opportunity to plant your flag in the pickleball industry is undeniable. Our franchisees continue to see unprecedented success by utilizing our tested and proven model." He expanded his comments, "There is no larger pickleball brand than Pickleball Kingdom, and we will be in every developed country in the world inside of the next five years."

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the world's largest indoor pickleball organization, dedicated to offering premier facilities and creating lively pickleball communities nationwide. With a mission to promote active lifestyles and strengthen community ties, Pickleball Kingdom strives to make pickleball accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

Media & Franchise Contact:

COO Rob Streett

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising