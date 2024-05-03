Pickleball Kingdom to Open in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the international leader of indoor pickleball, announces its first of many locations in the state of New Jersey at 1100 Negron Dr. Hamilton NJ 08691. This is another exciting step as part of Pickleball Kingdom's ambitious expansion plans.

Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, could not be more pleased, stating, "The expansion into Hamilton is only the beginning, it paves the way for many New Jersey locations to come. With franchisee Sam Sood leading this location, we know that he will be ushering in new era of pickleball in New Jersey."

Answering the call for premier indoor pickleball, Pickleball Kingdom's Hamilton facility will boast 14 state-of-the-art indoor courts that include outdoor surfaces. This gives players the best of both worlds and eliminates the problem of inclement weather. In addition, this location will have conference rooms, meeting areas, a lounge, ample parking, and a mezzanine overlooking the courts.

With a focus on building community, this venue will be a staple for pickleball enthusiasts and novices alike. Some of the offerings will include open play sessions, leagues, tournament, professional instruction, and corporate and social events.

"Pickleball Kingdom is a place where everyone is welcome,' said Sam Sood. "The Hamilton location will embody the wonderful community aspects of pickleball while providing a premier and authentic pickleball experience. The sky is the limit for what we can accomplish here." Sam continued, stating, "Looking to the future, we have our eye set on Tom's River, New Jersey next."

As Pickleball Kingdom expands its reach globally, an invitation is open to ambitious individuals to explore the prospect of joining their franchise network. Prospective franchisees stand to gain from an opportunity to partner with the leader of the burgeoning world of pickleball.

Rob Streett, the COO of Pickleball Kingdom, remarked, "This presents an unprecedented entry into the nation's fastest-growing sport. The possibilities for expansion are endless, with significant advantages awaiting pioneers in all markets."

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise in the United States, dedicated to promoting the sport of pickleball through high-quality facilities, instruction, and community engagement. With a vision to create a nationwide network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is poised to redefine the landscape of recreational sports.

Sam Sood is a visionary entrepreneur with a proven history of turning innovative ideas into thriving businesses. Under Sam's leadership, his urgent care franchises received accolades for exceptional patient care, short wait times, and a skilled medical team.

Today, Sam Sood continues to be a prominent figure in the world of entrepreneurship and franchising. His portfolio of successful ventures and his ability to inspire and lead teams are a testament to his exceptional vision and business acumen. He remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and driving positive change in the industries he touches.

