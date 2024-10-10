Pickleball Kingdom Coming to Marlboro Township in New Jersey

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its expansion into Marlboro Township, New Jersey. This new location will strengthen Pickleball Kingdom's presence in the state, providing yet another venue for pickleball enthusiasts to enjoy the sport year-round. Franchisee Ved Mishra is spearheading this exciting development as the driving force behind the Marlboro Township club.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to Marlboro Township, NJ Ved Mishra

"We are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to the Marlboro Township community," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Ved has a deep passion for the sport and an exceptional understanding of how to build strong community-driven spaces. We are confident that this club will be a top destination for players of all levels in the area."

Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and foster a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has quickly risen to become the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Known for its world-class facilities, the clubs offer climate-controlled indoor courts, welcoming lounge areas, and robust training programs.

The Marlboro Township club will feature:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts : Engineered to provide optimal playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with the indoor environment to ensure consistent play, regardless of weather.





: Engineered to provide optimal playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with the indoor environment to ensure consistent play, regardless of weather. Professional Coaching and Clinics : Tailored for players of all abilities, from beginners to seasoned competitors.





: Tailored for players of all abilities, from beginners to seasoned competitors. Youth Programs : Helping the next generation discover and enjoy the game.





: Helping the next generation discover and enjoy the game. Leagues and Tournaments : Offering competitive opportunities for players who want to test their skills.





: Offering competitive opportunities for players who want to test their skills. Community & Corporate Events: Fostering a strong sense of camaraderie among members.

"With a deep passion for pickleball and racquet sports, I've always been driven by the energy and camaraderie they inspire," said Ved Mishra, franchisee of the Marlboro Township club. "As an avid pickleball player, I'm committed to promoting the sport and engaging with the local community to foster an active, healthy lifestyle. I'm excited to introduce this top-tier facility to Marlboro Township and help grow the pickleball community in this vibrant area."

"We're proud to partner with Ved, whose passion for the sport and dedication to excellence align perfectly with the core values of Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We look forward to seeing the Marlboro Township club become a hub for pickleball and community-building."

Ved Mishra brings over 20 years of experience in technology leadership and team management. Throughout his career, he has led innovative projects with a focus on growth and development. Now, Ved is merging his professional expertise with his passion for sports by joining the Pickleball Kingdom franchise. As a franchisee, he is dedicated to building a thriving community of pickleball enthusiasts in Marlboro Township, New Jersey.

Opportunities for Franchisees



Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, underscoring the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

With pickleball's popularity continuing to grow nationwide, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting movement. For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

Marlboro Township, NJ Club Page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/marlboro-township-nj/

Follow Pickleball Kingdom on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Joseph Parisi – Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising