Pickleball Kingdom Continues Expansion in Tennessee: New Clubs Coming to Chattanooga and Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, is proud to announce further expansion into Tennessee with two new premier indoor pickleball facilities set to be built in Chattanooga and Memphis. The franchise expansion will be led by Bappa Mukherji, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Jake Doria, a dynamic team dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball in the Volunteer State.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to Memphis and Chattanooga, TN From left to right: Jake Doria, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Bappa Mukherji

"We're excited to bring Pickleball Kingdom to the vibrant communities of Chattanooga and Memphis," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Bappa, Anjali, and Jake are deeply passionate about pickleball, and their leadership will ensure that these new locations become go-to destinations for players of all skill levels."

Pickleball Kingdom, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to fostering a community environment, has rapidly become the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Each club offers climate-controlled indoor courts, inviting lounge areas, and top-notch training programs designed to elevate the player experience.

The new Tennessee clubs will feature:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts : Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather.





Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather. Professional Coaching and Clinics: Programs tailored to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players looking to refine their game.





Programs tailored to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players looking to refine their game. Youth Development Programs: Inspiring the next generation to engage with and enjoy the sport.





Inspiring the next generation to engage with and enjoy the sport. Leagues and Tournaments: Opportunities for competitive play for those seeking to challenge themselves and others.





Opportunities for competitive play for those seeking to challenge themselves and others. Community & Corporate Events: Fostering connections and promoting a sense of camaraderie among members.

"Pickleball is a unique activity that brings people together, regardless of age or skill level, and we're thrilled to create a space where people can connect and enjoy the game," said Bappa Mukherji. Anjali Mukherji Doria added, "Our clubs will provide the local community with a safe space to have fun and get to know each other. Pickleball is a sport that is fun for all ages and the open layout of Pickleball Kingdom will allow players and spectators to feel fully immersed in the game when they step inside." Jake Doria echoed these sentiments, stating, "Our clubs will offer a welcoming space for people of all ages to gather, play, and form new friendships."

"We're excited to collaborate with Bappa, Anjali, and Jake, whose dedication to excellence and community-building reflects the core values of Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their track record in fostering growth and their shared passion for pickleball will undoubtedly elevate the player experience and play a crucial role in our continued success and expansion."

Anjali is the Executive Director of the Dava Foundation where she helps open and operate charities for rural hospitals. Additionally, she is the Chairman and President of Coffee Cares, a local nonprofit organization that helps relieve medical debt in Coffee County, Tennessee. With experience in franchise start-ups and organizing successful charity events, including a pickleball tournament for Utah's youth, Anjali brings a wealth of expertise to the table.

Jake, a healthcare professional, has extensive business experience, and currently oversees provider enrollment and financial reporting. Jake's passion for pickleball led him to create a non-profit pickleball tournament, with proceeds supporting youth suicide prevention. With a passion for pickleball and community engagement, he is determined to give back to the area and help Pickleball Kingdom become a staple in the community for years to come.

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

With the rapid growth of pickleball across the country, Pickleball Kingdom invites motivated individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join the movement that is sweeping the nation. For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

Follow Pickleball Kingdom on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

Memphis Club Page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/memphis-tn/

Chattanooga Club Page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/chattanooga-tn/

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Joseph Parisi – Director of Marketing

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising