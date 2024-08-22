Pickleball Kingdom Continues Expansion in the Pacific Northwest: New Club Coming to the Vancouver, WA Area

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces further expansion into the Pacific Northwest with a new premier indoor pickleball facility coming to Vancouver, WA, with Portland, OR, soon to follow. This franchise expansion will be led by Gunn Robison, an experienced professional with deep regional roots and a passion for community and sport.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to the Vancouver, WA and Portland, OR area. From left to right: Gunn Robison and Dana Robison

"We are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to the passionate communities of Vancouver and Portland, where the love for pickleball runs deep," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Gunn's strong connection to the area and his enthusiasm for pickleball will ensure these new locations become beloved destinations for players of all levels."

Pickleball Kingdom is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to fostering a welcoming community environment, rapidly establishing itself as the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Each club offers climate-controlled indoor courts, inviting lounge areas, and top-tier training programs designed to elevate the player experience.

The new Pacific Northwest club will feature:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining the feel of outdoor surfaces with the consistency and comfort of indoor play, ensuring perfect conditions regardless of the weather.





Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining the feel of outdoor surfaces with the consistency and comfort of indoor play, ensuring perfect conditions regardless of the weather. Professional Coaching and Clinics: Tailored programs for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players seeking to refine their game.





Tailored programs for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players seeking to refine their game. Youth Development Programs: Encouraging the next generation to engage with and enjoy the sport.





Encouraging the next generation to engage with and enjoy the sport. Leagues and Tournaments: Providing opportunities for competitive play, allowing players to challenge themselves and others.





Providing opportunities for competitive play, allowing players to challenge themselves and others. Community & Corporate Events: Fostering connections and promoting a sense of camaraderie among members.

"Having grown up in Southwest Washington and starting our careers in Portland, we understand what a great community this is—one that loves to gather around sports and activities," said Gunn Robison. "People in this region love pickleball. But we all know how the weather here can ruin a great day on the courts. The dedicated indoor clubs we will build will be a true gathering space for our communities to play, to have fun, and to compete! We want SW Washington and Oregon to be on the forefront of pickleball! After all, the sport was born near here."

Before joining forces with Pickleball Kingdom, Gunn spent 25 years in technology sales and marketing, most recently as Vice President of Marketing at Microsoft. Gunn and his wife, Dana, are both graduates of the University of Washington and have three adult children. Their deep ties to the region and commitment to community make them the ideal leaders for this expansion.

"We're excited to partner with Gunn, whose experience in business and passion for community building aligns perfectly with the values of Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "His leadership will be instrumental in elevating the player experience and ensuring the success of our expansion into the Pacific Northwest."

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, underscoring the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

With the rapid growth of pickleball across the country, Pickleball Kingdom invites motivated individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join the movement sweeping the nation. For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

Follow Pickleball Kingdom on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

Vancouver, WA Club Page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/vancouver-wa

Portland, OR Club Page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/portland-or

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Joseph Parisi – Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising