Pickleball Kingdom Continues Tennessee Expansion to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the largest indoor pickleball entity in the world, announces its expansion into Knoxville, Tennessee. This state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility will be led by franchisees Bappa Mukherji, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Jake Doria, and will bring the renowned Pickleball Kingdom experience to one of Tennessee's most energetic and fast-growing cities.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to Knoxville, TN From left to right: Jake Doria, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Bappa Mukherji

"Knoxville is the perfect place for Pickleball Kingdom to take root," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Bappa, Anjali, and Jake share a passion for pickleball and building strong community connections. Their leadership and commitment to excellence will make this location a centerpiece for players in the region."

Pickleball Kingdom is renowned for its cutting-edge facilities and welcoming community environment. This new Knoxville club joins Pickleball Kingdom's growing presence in Tennessee, with additional locations already underway in Nashville, Hendersonville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Murfreesboro, solidifying the state as a hub for premier indoor pickleball. Plans for the Knoxville facility include climate-controlled indoor courts, modern lounge spaces, and comprehensive programs for players of all ages and skill levels. While a specific site is still being finalized, the club promises to deliver an unparalleled player experience.

The new Knoxville facility will feature:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Designed to optimize playing conditions, blending outdoor surfaces with an indoor setting for year-round play.





Designed to optimize playing conditions, blending outdoor surfaces with an indoor setting for year-round play. Professional Coaching and Clinics: Customized for all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players.





Customized for all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players. Youth Programs: Introducing the next generation to pickleball through engaging activities.





Introducing the next generation to pickleball through engaging activities. Leagues and Tournaments: Providing competitive opportunities for players to showcase their skills.





Providing competitive opportunities for players to showcase their skills. Community-Focused Events: Bringing together local businesses and residents to foster connection and camaraderie.

"Pickleball is more than a sport – it's a way to bring people together," said Bappa Mukherji. Anjali Mukherji Doria added, "Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcome, whether they're experienced players or picking up a paddle for the first time." Jake Doria emphasized, "This club will be a hub for fun, fitness, and fostering new friendships in Knoxville."

"We're excited to collaborate with Bappa, Anjali, and Jake, whose dedication to excellence and community-building reflects the core values of Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their track record in fostering growth and their shared passion for pickleball will undoubtedly elevate the player experience and play a crucial role in our continued success and expansion."

Anjali is the Executive Director of the Dava Foundation where she helps open and operate charities for rural hospitals. Additionally, she is the Chairman and President of Coffee Cares, a local nonprofit organization that helps relieve medical debt in Coffee County, Tennessee. With experience in franchise start-ups and organizing successful charity events, including a pickleball tournament for Utah's youth, Anjali brings a wealth of expertise to the table.

Jake, a healthcare professional, has extensive business experience, and currently oversees provider enrollment and financial reporting. Jake's passion for pickleball led him to create a non-profit pickleball tournament, with proceeds supporting youth suicide prevention. With a passion for pickleball and community engagement, he is determined to give back to the area and help Pickleball Kingdom become a staple in the community for years to come.

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

With the rapid growth of pickleball across the country, Pickleball Kingdom invites motivated individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join the movement that is sweeping the nation. For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

For the latest updates and information, visit the Knoxville, TN club page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/knoxville-tn/

Follow Pickleball Kingdom on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Joseph Parisi – Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising