Pickleball Kingdom Expands into Athens, GA: Serving Up Pickleball to Bulldog Nation

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its latest expansion into the Athens-Watkinsville area of Georgia, situated at Hog Mountain Road and Macon Highway in Watkinsville, GA. Led by Dave Moran and Eric Middleton, co-owners of Wreak Havoc Sports, this new venture will introduce a premier indoor pickleball facility to the area and provide residents with a top-tier pickleball experience.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to the Athens-Watkinsville area of Georgia. From left to right: Eric Middleton and Dave Moran

"We are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Bulldog Nation and one of the Southeast's fastest-growing regions," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Eric and Dave are avid pickleball players and tremendous advocates for the sport. We firmly believe they will elevate the pickleball experience to unprecedented heights in Athens."

Pickleball Kingdom is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to fostering a welcoming community environment, rapidly establishing itself as the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Each club offers climate-controlled indoor courts, inviting lounge areas, and top-tier training programs to elevate the player experience. Targeting a late summer 2025 debut, the facility will feature 16 indoor courts within its expansive 45,000-square-foot building.

The Athens-Watkinsville club will feature:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather. The new club will feature 16 top-tier indoor courts, including two championship courts.





Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather. The new club will feature 16 top-tier indoor courts, including two championship courts. Professional Coaching & Clinics: Tailored coaching programs for beginners to advanced players, enhancing skills and promoting player development.





Tailored coaching programs for beginners to advanced players, enhancing skills and promoting player development. Youth Development Programs: Encouraging young athletes to engage in pickleball through structured programs that foster skills, teamwork, and love for the sport.





Encouraging young athletes to engage in pickleball through structured programs that foster skills, teamwork, and love for the sport. Leagues & Tournaments: Offering competitive play opportunities for players at all skill levels, allowing them to challenge themselves and others.





Offering competitive play opportunities for players at all skill levels, allowing them to challenge themselves and others. Community & Corporate Events: Hosting events that build camaraderie and foster strong community connections among members.

Dave Moran stated, "Pickleball Kingdom delivers a top-grade and consistent playing experience, and we're excited for players of all skill levels in the area to enjoy the fastest-growing sport in the country." Eric Middleton added, "We look forward to tapping into the University of Georgia's students and faculty to expand the UGA brand around excellence in athletic accomplishments and supporting facilities. The team can't wait to welcome you to the Kingdom in the summer of 2025!"

Eric Middleton and Dave Moran bring a wealth of experience and passion to their roles as franchisees for Pickleball Kingdom. Eric, a competitive pickleball player, table tennis enthusiast, and former Ironman triathlete, has over 30 years of experience in technology sales, beginning his career in the early '90s in San Francisco. He currently resides in Buckhead, GA, with his wife, Masami, and their two teenage children. Dave, a 20-year resident of Atlanta, originally from South Florida, is a former competitive squash player turned pickleball enthusiast. A PPR-certified coach, Dave enjoys sharing his love for the sport while maintaining a successful career as a private wealth advisor, holding CFP® and CEPA® designations. He lives in Atlanta with his wife, Amy, and their blended family of five teenagers.

"Eric and Dave bring a unique combination of business expertise and a deep commitment to community that aligns seamlessly with Pickleball Kingdom's mission," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their leadership will be instrumental in elevating the player experience and ensuring the success of our expansion into the Athens-Watkinsville area."

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, underscoring the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

With the rapid growth of pickleball across the country, Pickleball Kingdom invites motivated individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join the movement sweeping the nation. For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

