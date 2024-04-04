Pickleball Kingdom Expands into Idaho

PHOENIX, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the premier brand in indoor pickleball franchising is excited to announce the opening of indoor franchise locations across Idaho. With the soaring popularity of pickleball, Pickleball Kingdom aims to provide top-notch facilities for players of all levels, catering to the growing demand for indoor pickleball experiences.

"We are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Idaho with our indoor franchise locations," said Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Ace Rodrigues. "I really enjoy Idaho, especially Coeur d'Alene. There are already vibrant and growing pickleball communities throughout Idaho. Our mission is to make this great sport accessible year-round."

Pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, has seen a remarkable surge in interest in recent years, attracting players of all ages and skill levels. Recognizing the need for accessible and high-quality indoor facilities, Pickleball Kingdom is expanding its footprint to bring the joy of the game to communities throughout Idaho, to existing players and to those who want to learn.

This expansion will be led by John Hylton. As a current Area Representative for the Pickleball Kingdom in the State of Washington, Hylton is looking to add clubs in Idaho. He stated, "I can't wait to open the doors of Pickleball Kingdoms in Idaho. It's a great fit for the brand and the community!"

Pickleball Kingdom's COO, Rob Streett, added, "We know how high the demand for our clubs are in Idaho, now we need the right partners to build with. If a person has ambition and wants to be a part of this movement, let's talk." Currently, the company is accepting applications for potential franchisees in Idaho.

The new franchise locations will offer state-of-the-art indoor courts equipped with technology and optimal playing conditions. Players can expect a welcoming environment conducive to both competitive play and social gatherings, fostering a vibrant pickleball community in each location.

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom's expansion into Idaho marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy, further solidifying its position as a leader in the pickleball industry. By offering franchise opportunities, Pickleball Kingdom seeks to partner with entrepreneurs passionate about promoting active lifestyles and building strong communities through pickleball.

