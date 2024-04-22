Pickleball Kingdom Signs Multi-Location Deal in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the largest indoor pickleball entity in the world, is excited to announce its expansion into the beautiful state of Utah. Led by dedicated sports enthusiasts John Peterson and Kaleb Scholes, this expansion marks a significant milestone for Pickleball Kingdom as it brings premier indoor pickleball to the vibrant communities across Utah, catering to individuals of all ages and skill levels.

Pickleball Kingdom Chandler Kaleb and Brittaney Scholes & John and Mandie Peterson

"We're thrilled to introduce Pickleball Kingdom to Utah through our multi-location deal," expressed Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Utah has a thriving community and we've received countless requests from the great state of Utah to open Pickleball Kingdom locations there. We know that Kaleb Scholes and John Peterson are the perfect leaders to champion the sport in this region."

"We are excited to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Utah and contribute to the development of a thriving pickleball community in the state," said Kaleb Scholes. John Peterson added, "Our vision is to provide a welcoming space where individuals can engage in this exciting sport, improve their fitness, and connect with others who share a passion for pickleball."

Pickleball, a paddle sport blending elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, has seen a surge in popularity in recent years. Recognizing the growing demand for accessible indoor facilities, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to offering state-of-the-art courts equipped with technology to enhance the playing experience for enthusiasts across Utah.

Opportunities for Franchisees:

The expansion into Utah presents an exciting opportunity for individuals passionate about promoting active lifestyles to join Pickleball Kingdom as franchise partners. Pickleball Kingdom invites aspiring entrepreneurs who share their vision to join them in this exciting venture.

"Utah, with its vibrant and dynamic population, presents a prime market for indoor pickleball," emphasized Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are actively seeking ambitious partners who recognize the immense potential in the indoor pickleball industry. If you're interested in seizing this opportunity, we encourage you to reach out."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, please visit:

www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise

For media inquiries, please contact:

COO Rob Streett

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is the largest indoor pickleball entity globally, dedicated to providing exceptional facilities and fostering vibrant pickleball communities. With a focus on promoting active lifestyles and building strong connections within communities, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to making pickleball accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising