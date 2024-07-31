Pickleball Kingdom Expands into Yakima, WA

YAKIMA, Wash., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its latest expansion into Yakima, Washington. This new location will be owned and operated by Shane Martin and Mei-Lynne Statler, two passionate advocates for the sport.

"We are excited to expand Pickleball Kingdom to Yakima, where the local community's enthusiasm has been tremendous," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Shane Martin and Mei-Lynne Statler are committed leaders who embody our mission of growing the sport in Washington."

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to Yakima, WA. Mei-Lynne Statler and Shane Martin

Pickleball, the official sport of the state of Washington, is a dynamic paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, and has experienced a surge in popularity. Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and foster a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has swiftly become the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the clubs offer climate-controlled indoor courts, cozy lounge areas, and exceptional training programs.

Shane Martin and Mei-Lynne Statler bring a wealth of experience and passion to their new venture with Pickleball Kingdom. Shane, a military veteran with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Information Technology, has excelled in both the military and civilian sectors, including management at a Fortune 500 Communications Company. He is also a seasoned entrepreneur, having launched multiple startups and managed residential properties across the U.S. Mei-Lynne, a long-time pickleball enthusiast, thrives on making everyone feel like part of the family and loves connecting with others through the sport. Known for her warmth and lively energy, Mei-Lynne is dedicated to fostering a welcoming environment and is excited to grow the pickleball community in Yakima, WA, sharing her passion for the game and her commitment to helping players of all levels improve and enjoy the sport.

Shane Martin of the new Yakima location expressed, "We are excited to help develop a vibrant pickleball community here in Yakima." Mei-Lynne Statler added, "As a long-time pickleball enthusiast, I am thrilled to join the Pickleball Kingdom family. I am excited to grow our community and connect with others while sharing my love of pickleball."

Invitation to Prospective Franchisees

As Pickleball Kingdom continues its national expansion, the company invites ambitious individuals to explore franchise opportunities. Prospective franchisees will have the chance to join a rapidly growing sport with full support from the Pickleball Kingdom team.

"Washington's growing love for pickleball presents an excellent market for indoor facilities," emphasized Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are seeking motivated partners like Shane and Mei-Lynne, who recognize the tremendous potential in the indoor pickleball industry. If you're interested in this exciting opportunity, we encourage you to get in touch."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

