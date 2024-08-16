Pickleball Kingdom Expands to Alabama: New Club Coming to Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its latest expansion into Alabama, with a premier indoor pickleball facility to be built in Huntsville, Alabama. This latest expansion will be led by franchisees Bappa Mukherji, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Jake Doria, who are passionate about creating community and growing the sport of pickleball.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to Huntsville, AL From left to right: Jake Doria, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Bappa Mukherji

"We're thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Alabama. This new location is another testament of our commitment to making pickleball accessible and enjoyable for everyone," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Bappa, Anjali, and Jake are devoted to pickleball, and their leadership will ensure that this new location becomes a go-to destination for players of all skill levels."

Pickleball Kingdom, known for its cutting-edge facilities and commitment to fostering a community atmosphere, has rapidly become the premier indoor pickleball brand worldwide. The Huntsville club will offer climate-controlled indoor courts, inviting lounge areas, and top-tier training programs designed to enhance the player experience.

The new Huntsville club will feature:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Providing the best playing conditions by combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits, ensuring perfect play regardless of the weather.



Providing the best playing conditions by combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits, ensuring perfect play regardless of the weather. Professional Coaching and Clinics: Tailored programs for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players aiming to refine their game.



Tailored programs for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players aiming to refine their game. Youth Development Programs: Encouraging the next generation to engage with and enjoy the sport.



Encouraging the next generation to engage with and enjoy the sport. Leagues and Tournaments: Competitive play opportunities for those seeking to challenge themselves and others.



Competitive play opportunities for those seeking to challenge themselves and others. Community & Corporate Events: Promoting connections and a sense of camaraderie among members.

"Pickleball is an activity that unites people of all ages and skill levels, and we're excited to create a space where the Huntsville community can connect and enjoy the game," said Bappa Mukherji. Anjali Mukherji Doria added, "Our club will provide a space for the local community to get to know each other. Pickleball is a sport that's fun for all ages, and the open layout of Pickleball Kingdom will allow players and spectators to feel fully immersed in the game." Jake Doria echoed these sentiments, stating, "Our club will offer a welcoming space for people of all ages to gather, play, and form new friendships."

"We're proud to partner with Bappa, Anjali, and Jake, whose commitment to excellence and community-building aligns with the core values of Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their dedication to fostering growth and their shared passion for pickleball will undoubtedly enhance the player experience and contribute to our continued success and expansion."

Anjali is the Executive Director of the Dava Foundation, where she helps open and operate charities for rural hospitals. Additionally, she is the Chairman and President of Coffee Cares, a local nonprofit organization that helps relieve medical debt in Coffee County, Tennessee. With experience in franchise start-ups and organizing successful charity events, including a pickleball tournament for Utah's youth, Anjali brings a wealth of expertise to the table.

Jake, a healthcare professional, has extensive business experience and currently oversees provider enrollment and financial reporting. Jake's passion for pickleball led him to create a non-profit pickleball tournament, with proceeds supporting youth suicide prevention. With a passion for pickleball and community engagement, he is determined to give back to the area and help Pickleball Kingdom become a staple in the community for years to come.

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

With the rapid growth of pickleball across the country, Pickleball Kingdom invites motivated individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join the movement sweeping the nation. For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

Follow Pickleball Kingdom on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

Huntsville, AL Club Page: https://pickleballkingdom.com/huntsville-al/

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Joseph Parisi – Director of Marketing

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising