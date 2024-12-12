Pickleball Kingdom Expands to Columbus, OH, with Multi-Unit Deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its expansion into Ohio, bringing premier indoor pickleball facilities to Columbus. Franchisee Steve Niehoff will lead this significant development, targeting key locations across the Columbus region.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to the Columbus, OH area. Steve Niehoff

"We're excited to bring Pickleball Kingdom to the communities of Columbus," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Steve's impressive background in leadership, strategy, and community engagement aligns seamlessly with our mission to transform lives through pickleball."

Pickleball Kingdom, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and emphasis on fostering a vibrant community atmosphere, is actively seeking multiple locations across Columbus to create the ideal environment for players and spectators. Once finalized, these clubs will feature climate-controlled indoor courts, inviting lounge areas, and comprehensive training programs designed to elevate the player experience.

The Columbus clubs will offer:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts : Ensuring perfect play conditions year-round.

: Ensuring perfect play conditions year-round. Professional Coaching and Clinics : Programs tailored for all skill levels.

: Programs tailored for all skill levels. Youth Development Programs : Inspiring the next generation to engage with the sport.

: Inspiring the next generation to engage with the sport. Leagues and Tournaments : Competitive opportunities for every level of play.

: Competitive opportunities for every level of play. Community & Corporate Events: Encouraging camaraderie and connection.

"I'm thrilled to introduce the Pickleball Kingdom franchise to Columbus," said Steve Niehoff. "Our indoor courts will provide a welcoming space for the local community to connect, regardless of skill level, all year round. We will attract individuals, families, and local organizations like businesses, schools, and churches for parties, meetings, and events."

"Pickleball is a social sport, and its popularity in Columbus is on the rise," added Niehoff. "By offering year-round facilities that meet this growing demand, Pickleball Kingdom fosters opportunities for social interaction and physical activity, benefiting the entire community."

"We're proud to have Steve Niehoff join our growing family of franchisees," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "His leadership skills and dedication will undoubtedly drive success as we expand into Ohio."

Steve Niehoff is a seasoned financial services leader with 30 years of experience at Fidelity Investments. Throughout his distinguished career, he held various senior-level positions within their Investor Center organization, where he played a pivotal role in shaping strategy, driving sales performance, and executing company growth. His expertise spans national sales, regional leadership, and branch management, with a proven track record of leading teams to achieve exceptional results in both sales growth and client satisfaction.

