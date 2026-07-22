Pickleball Kingdom Launches India Expansion with Opening of First Club in Gurugram

GURUGRAM, India, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, has officially entered the Indian market with the opening of its first club in Gurugram. The milestone marks the company's expansion into one of the world's most emerging pickleball markets and lays the foundation for the long-term growth of Pickleball Kingdom and the sport of pickleball across India. This flagship club, owned and operated by BAQ Wizards and led by Bhanu Gulati, Anuj Duggal, and Qudrath Ali, features eight international-standard, indoor courts designed for year-round play, and is located at 354/2, Darbaripur Road, Darbaripur, Sector 70, Gurugram, Haryana 122101.

Inside Pickleball Kingdom Gurugram, Pickleball Kingdom's first club in India, featuring eight indoor courts built for year-round play. A historic day for pickleball in India, marking the Grand Opening of Pickleball Kingdom Gurugram. From left: Anuj Duggal, Jeff Dunlap, Ace Rodrigues, Bhanu Gulati, Dalton Robinson, and Qudrath Ali.

"The Kingdom has officially arrived in India," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "From day one, India was our number one choice for international expansion, and standing on these courts during the Grand Opening was an epic moment for our brand and a historic day for the global pickleball community. This is the beginning of a new era in India."

Now that Pickleball Kingdom has its local area development leaders and they have opened their flagship club, the next step of their aggressive growth plan is to identify partners who want to be a part of the pickleball business in India. Inquires are welcomed at https://pickleballkingdom.com/india/.

Designed to establish a new benchmark for indoor pickleball in India, Pickleball Kingdom Gurugram features eight international-standard, indoor courts, including two premium King Courts, along with professional coaching, daily open play, court reservations, leagues, tournaments, and community events. The club also offers its signature Pickleball 101 program, a free introductory class designed to make the sport welcoming and accessible for first-time players.

"We are not just opening a club, we are building a movement. Our vision is to make pickleball a sport for everyone, across ages, communities, and cities, and create a strong foundation for its long-term growth in India," said Bhanu Gulati.

"We are delighted at the response towards our India Master Club in Gurugram," said Anuj Duggal. "Pickleball enthusiasts who have walked in during the launch week have called it a 'world-class playing experience,' and newcomers to the sport have loved our Pickleball 101 sessions curated for beginners. Seeing the fun, enthusiasm, and big smiles on their faces has been extremely heartening and has reinforced Pickleball Kingdom's belief in building a vibrant community, having fun, and being fit."

"Bringing Pickleball Kingdom to India means bringing a new breeze of energy to sports in India. It's accessible, it's inclusive, and it's exciting," said Qudrath Ali. "I want people to look back and say, 'This is where the real pickleball in India started.'"

"Launching in Gurugram is a pivotal moment in our global expansion strategy. What Bhanu, Anuj, and Qudrath have built here sets a new gold standard for indoor sports in India," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "The energy and reception we've seen prove that India isn't just ready for pickleball, it's poised to become a global powerhouse for the sport, and Pickleball Kingdom is proud to lead that charge."

The opening of Pickleball Kingdom Gurugram marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to growing the sport across India. Through community play, coaching, youth development, tournaments, corporate engagement, and future franchise expansion, Pickleball Kingdom aims to make world-class indoor pickleball more accessible while helping establish India as a leading force in the sport's global future.

The opening comes at a pivotal time as pickleball gains rapid momentum throughout India, where interest in the sport has grown rapidly in recent years. With a strong racquet sports culture, a growing emphasis on active lifestyles, and increasing demand for premium recreational experiences, India represents one of the most significant international opportunities for the continued growth of pickleball.

As pickleball continues to surge in India and around the world, Pickleball Kingdom invites players, partners, and communities to join the movement and be part of this exciting growth. To learn more, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

Connect with Pickleball Kingdom India:

Website: https://pickleballkingdom.com/gurugram-india/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom.gurugram/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61590867062824

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner, VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-725-0072

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising