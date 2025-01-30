Pickleball Kingdom Location Announced in Centerville, OH

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its newest facility coming to Centerville, Ohio, located at 985 S. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. The state-of-the-art facility, which will span 36,000 square feet and feature 13 professional-grade indoor courts, is targeting an April 2025 opening. This location aims to become the premier pickleball destination in the region.

"Centerville is a charming and dynamic community, and we are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to the area," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are committed to providing the ultimate pickleball experience, and this facility will not only serve as a recreational hub but also as a vibrant community space for Centerville and beyond."

The Centerville facility will offer:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather.





Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather. Professional Coaching and Clinics: Catering to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players.





Catering to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players. Youth Programs: Inspiring the next generation to take up and enjoy the sport.





Inspiring the next generation to take up and enjoy the sport. Leagues and Tournaments: Designed for players seeking competitive play opportunities.





Designed for players seeking competitive play opportunities. Community & Corporate Events: Promoting a sense of camaraderie and community among members.

Dhaval Patel and Sanjay Patel, co-leaders of Pickleball X, bring extensive experience in managing service businesses, franchises, and large-scale developments. "The rapid growth of pickleball excites us, and our mission is to make this incredible sport accessible to everyone," said Dhaval Patel. "We believe life is better with pickleball, and we're eager to bring that philosophy to Centerville."

Sanjay Patel added, "Our goal is to foster community connections by engaging with schools, local businesses, and other organizations in Ohio. We're passionate about making Pickleball Kingdom an integral part of everyday life here."

Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom, praised the team's vision and dedication. "We are excited to expand our footprint in Ohio and bring world-class pickleball to Centerville. Dhaval and Sanjay's leadership will be key in elevating the player experience and ensuring the success of our expansion in the Centerville area."

Pickleball Kingdom Centerville will not only provide a world-class pickleball experience but also support local economic growth, creating jobs and filling a critical gap in indoor recreation for the region's growing pickleball community.

For more information and updates on the Centerville, OH location:

Website: https://pickleballkingdom.com/centerville-oh/

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=6157249752645

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom.centerville

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and be part of this exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

