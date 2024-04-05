Pickleball Kingdom Location Announced in Hendersonville, Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the nation's leading indoor pickleball franchise, is delighted to announce its second Tennessee location at 90 Volunteer Dr., Hendersonville, TN 37075. This marks a significant stride in Pickleball Kingdom's ambitious plan to establish 20 premier indoor pickleball facilities throughout the state.

Steven and Jaclyn Kilbas, esteemed franchisees of this new location, are poised to bring the joy of indoor pickleball to Hendersonville. Their dedication to the sport and commitment to fostering community engagement make their Hendersonville club a beacon for pickleball enthusiasts and novices alike.

Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This expansion is monumental. With the Kilbas family at the helm of our Hendersonville location, we are confident that this team will continue to benefit and transform the pickleball community in Tennessee."

A New Hub for Pickleball in Hendersonville

Pickleball Kingdom's newest facility in Hendersonville boasts approximately 39,000 square feet and 12 state-of-the-art indoor courts tailored to accommodate players of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on inclusivity and accessibility, the venue aims to serve as a focal point for pickleball enthusiasts. Some of the offerings of the club will include leagues, open play sessions, tournaments, and professional instruction.

"Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a community," said Steven Kilbas. "Our vision is to establish an inviting environment where everyone, from beginners to seasoned players, can enjoy the game. Hendersonville is the perfect location."

Invitation To Prospective Franchisees

As Pickleball Kingdom continues to expand to new locations around the country, the company invites driven individuals to consider joining its franchise family. Prospective franchisees will benefit from a unique opportunity to be part of the rapidly growing sport, with comprehensive support from the Pickleball Kingdom team.

"This is an unparalleled opportunity to be at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation," commented Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "The potential for growth is limitless, and first mover advantage is still available in many markets."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise in the United States, dedicated to promoting the sport of pickleball through high-quality facilities, instruction, and community engagement. With a vision to create a nationwide network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is poised to redefine the landscape of recreational sports.

