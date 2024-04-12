Pickleball Kingdom Location Announced in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the nation's premier indoor pickleball franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, situated at 680 Long Point Rd Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. This location underscores Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to providing an unparallel pickleball experience throughout the state of South Carolina.

Ace Rodrigues, Founder, and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Mount Pleasant, SC, and we couldn't be happier to have Chris and Kelly Ogden leading the charge. This expansion marks another milestone in our mission to bring a premier indoor pickleball experience all around the world."

Chris and Kelly Ogden, esteemed franchisees of Pickleball Kingdom, are spearheading this endeavor in Mount Pleasant. Their dedication to the sport and enthusiasm for community involvement position them to make the Mount Pleasant North location a hub for the pickleball.

A Hub for Pickleball Enthusiasts

The Mount Pleasant North location boasts state-of-the-art indoor courts designed to accommodate players of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on inclusivity and fostering a sense of community, the venue will offer leagues, open play sessions, tournaments, and professional instruction.

"Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a community builder," remarked Chris Ogden. "Our aim is to create a welcoming environment where people of all backgrounds can come together to enjoy this exciting sport. Mount Pleasant is the perfect setting for Pickleball Kingdom."

Join the Pickleball Kingdom Family

As Pickleball Kingdom continues its expansion efforts, the company is actively seeking passionate individuals to join its franchise family. Prospective franchisees will benefit from comprehensive support from the Pickleball Kingdom team and the opportunity to be part of a rapidly growing industry.

"This is a remarkable opportunity to be part of the fastest-growing sport in the country," noted Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We're eager to welcome entrepreneurs who share our vision for growing the pickleball community."

www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

COO Rob Streett

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to promoting the sport through high-quality facilities, instruction, and community engagement. With a vision to create a worldwide network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is reshaping the landscape of sports.

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising