Pickleball Kingdom Opening in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Nashville, Tennessee. Situated at 5035 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN 37211, this cutting-edge facility will officially open its doors on Saturday, January 25, 2025, showcasing the very best in indoor pickleball amenities.

Inside of Pickleball Kingdom Plano Outside of Pickleball Kingdom Nashville South

"The Nashville South location represents our continued dedication to delivering exceptional indoor pickleball experiences to communities nationwide," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are proud to work with franchisees Jesse and Emily DeMund, whose passion for the sport and community is sure to make this club a standout destination."

Spanning an impressive 41,000 square feet, the Nashville South facility boasts 14 premium indoor courts designed to provide a world-class playing environment for players of all skill levels. The club also features climate-controlled playing conditions, a mezzanine, community room, pro shop, and top-tier amenities to enhance every aspect of the player experience.

"Bringing Pickleball Kingdom to Nashville South has been an incredible journey," said Jesse DeMund, franchisee of the Nashville South location. "We're excited to create a space where the community can come together to enjoy fitness, fun, and friendship through the game of pickleball."

The Nashville South location underscores the continued growth of pickleball across Tennessee. With the sport rapidly expanding nationwide, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to offering unparalleled facilities that cater to both recreational players and competitive athletes. This announcement follows the successful opening of a location in Hendersonville just last week, further solidifying the company's presence in the region.

Looking ahead, Pickleball Kingdom plans to open an additional 10 clubs across the United States in the coming months, including clubs in New Jersey, Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Washington, continuing its mission to make pickleball accessible to more communities and supporting the sport's remarkable growth.

Pickleball Kingdom's President and Chief Global Officer, Rob Streett, added, "Nashville South deserves a premier space where players can enjoy the sport in a welcoming, high-quality environment. We're confident that Jesse and Emily's vision for this location will exceed expectations."

Celebrate the Grand Opening

Save the date! Join us for the Grand Opening Weekend of Pickleball Kingdom Nashville South on January 25th from 12 PM to 10 PM and January 26th from 6 AM to 10 PM. Here's what's in store:

Free Open Play: Bring your paddle (or borrow one of ours) and experience the excitement of the game!

Bring your paddle (or borrow one of ours) and experience the excitement of the game! Giveaways & Raffles: Amazing prizes await just for stopping by.

Amazing prizes await just for stopping by. Food Trucks: Enjoy delicious local eats while you mingle.

Enjoy delicious local eats while you mingle. Facility Tours: Take a behind-the-scenes look at our courts, amenities, and everything we have to offer.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at our courts, amenities, and everything we have to offer. Special Membership Offers: Get exclusive deals to become part of our growing community.

To sign up to become a member of Pickleball Kingdom Nashville South, visit: https://pickleballkingdom.com/nashville-south-tn/

Follow Pickleball Kingdom Nashville South on Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom.nashvillesou/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557571147255

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and be part of this exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner, Sr. Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

