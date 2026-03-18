Pickleball Kingdom Plano Opens Under New Ownership

PLANO, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces the reopening of its Plano club under new ownership. Located at 1301 Custer Road, Suite 200, Plano, TX 75075, the 44,407-square-foot facility features 15 professional-grade indoor courts and will welcome players back on the court in late March 2026.

Pickleball Kingdom - Plano, TX Rajesh Byldugula (left) and Suresh Reddy (right), owners of Pickleball Kingdom Plano.

"We are proud to move forward in Plano and open the doors to an elevated Pickleball Kingdom experience," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "This community has always had incredible energy and enthusiasm for the sport. With stronger local ownership and an enhanced member experience, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to delivering the excellence, professionalism, and community focus that the community deserves."

The club will be led by new franchise owners Rajesh Byldugula and Suresh Reddy, who are dedicated to elevating the member experience and continuing to build a thriving pickleball community in Plano.

"Pickleball Kingdom in Plano has a strong community of players who care deeply about this space and about each other," said Rajesh Byldugula. "We are excited to step in, listen, and build a club that feels welcoming, well-run, and enjoyable for everyone who walks through the doors."

Suresh Reddy added, "Pickleball Kingdom is more than just courts. It is a place where people come to stay active, meet friends, and unwind. Member feedback matters to us, and we will continue improving so that Pickleball Kingdom is a place you are excited to be part of, not just today, but for years to come."

Pickleball Kingdom Plano will also offer state-of-the-art indoor courts engineered to deliver optimal playing conditions with outdoor-style surfaces and indoor comfort for reliable year-round play. Members will have access to professional coaching and clinics designed for beginners through advanced competitors. The club will host youth programs, leagues, and tournaments that provide structured opportunities for both casual and competitive play. The facility will also serve as a dynamic venue for community gatherings, private events, corporate outings, and celebrations.

"Rajesh and Suresh bring thoughtful leadership and a clear mandate to elevate the player experience and rebuild a strong community in Plano," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their commitment to culture, service, and continuous improvement will set a new benchmark for what this club can and should be."

Rajesh Byldugula and Suresh Reddy bring extensive experience in technology, entrepreneurship, and real estate investment to Pickleball Kingdom Plano. Rajesh has more than two decades in IT solutions and real estate development, while Suresh brings over 16 years as a software engineer along with experience building a successful food business and investing in commercial properties and sports facilities across Texas. Both are passionate athletes and devoted family men who are committed to combining their business expertise and love of sport to create a welcoming, community-driven pickleball destination in Plano.

To celebrate the reopening, Pickleball Kingdom Plano has a grand opening weekend planned for the end of March. The festivities kick off with an exclusive Founding Member Night on Thursday, March 26, giving early members a first look at the facility. The celebration continues with Free Open Play on Friday through Sunday, March 27–29, welcoming the entire community to come out, try the courts, and experience everything Pickleball Kingdom has to offer.

Memberships for Pickleball Kingdom Plano are now available, and community members are encouraged to secure their spot before the grand reopening. With limited founding opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/plano-tx/ for membership details and special announcements. Follow the club's social media channels as well for updates and early access information as the countdown to opening continues.

Website: https://pickleballkingdom.com/plano-tx/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom.plano

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pickleballkingdomplano

Email: [email protected]

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:



Mitch Kistner, Sr. Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-725-0072

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising