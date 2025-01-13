Pickleball Kingdom Plans Massive International Expansion with New Chief Global Officer

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest and fastest-growing pickleball franchising entity, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Streett from Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Global Officer. In his new role, Streett will oversee the company's aggressive global expansion, with a target of operational facilities in over 10 international territories by the end of 2025.

Pickleball Kingdom has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, becoming the leader in the burgeoning pickleball market. With a strategic vision to expand the sport worldwide, Streett's promotion reflects the company's commitment to building a global footprint, while continuing to provide premier pickleball facilities and exceptional experiences for players at all levels.

"Rob has been instrumental in the incredible growth we've achieved over the past several years," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "His leadership, deep industry knowledge, and relentless dedication to excellence make him the perfect leader to drive our global expansion and execute on our vision to bring Pickleball Kingdom's enhanced player experience to communities around the world."

In his elevated position as President & Chief Global Officer, Streett will spearhead Pickleball Kingdom's international growth strategy, focusing on scaling the brand across multiple regions and creating a global network of state-of-the-art pickleball centers. Streett will also play a crucial role in enhancing the company's brand presence, forging international partnerships, and expanding the franchising opportunities to meet growing demand.

"I'm honored to take on this new role at a pivotal moment for Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett. "The excitement and enthusiasm for pickleball are truly global, and I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is making the sport more accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. We are committed to accelerating our international expansion and ensuring that pickleball enthusiasts worldwide have access to the best facilities and experiences possible."

Pickleball Kingdom's expansion into international markets aligns with the company's broader mission to make pickleball the sport of choice for millions. The company's proprietary model for premier pickleball centers, with world-class courts, training programs, and social events, will help drive the sport's rapid adoption in new markets.

By the end of 2025, Pickleball Kingdom plans to have a presence in more than 10 international territories, bringing the excitement of pickleball to a global audience. The speed of penetrating into new countries will be largely affected by when key partners are identified in those areas. Streett will be the tip of the spear for Pickleball Kingdom. He is actively seeking conversations with interested parties worldwide and welcomes inquires through the company's intake form on the franchising tab of its webpage. This move underscores the company's bold ambitions and leadership in the rapidly growing pickleball industry.

For more information about Pickleball Kingdom's expansion and franchise opportunities, both internationally and domestically, please visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchising.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the world's largest and fastest-growing pickleball franchising entity, committed to providing top-tier pickleball experiences through state-of-the-art facilities and a passionate community of players. With a focus on innovation, quality, and accessibility, Pickleball Kingdom is setting the standard for the future of the sport, helping to grow pickleball across the globe.

