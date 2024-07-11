Pickleball Kingdom Signs Multi-Location Deal in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its expansion into Louisville, Kentucky. This growth initiative will introduce three new premier indoor pickleball facilities to the area, led by successful franchisees Sanjay Patel and Dhaval Patel of Pickleball X Equity.

Pickleball Kingdom - Plano, TX Pickleball Kingdom is Coming to Louisville, KY

"We're thrilled to introduce Pickleball Kingdom to the Louisville area through our multi-location deal," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "I am incredibly proud of Sanjay and Dhaval's vision and dedication, as they bring top-tier pickleball facilities to the heart of Kentucky."

Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and foster a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has swiftly become the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the clubs offer climate-controlled indoor courts, cozy lounge areas, and exceptional training programs.

The Louisville clubs will feature:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather.

Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather. Professional Coaching and Clinics: Catering to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players.

Catering to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players. Youth Programs: Inspiring the next generation to take up and enjoy the sport.

Inspiring the next generation to take up and enjoy the sport. Leagues and Tournaments: Designed for players seeking competitive play opportunities.

Designed for players seeking competitive play opportunities. Community & Corporate Events: Promoting a sense of camaraderie and community among members.

Sanjay Patel stated, "With my background in managing diverse businesses, I am committed to excellence in every project. Launching Pickleball Kingdom locations will provide top-tier playing environments year-round and help build a vibrant pickleball community in Louisville."

Sanjay Patel and Dhaval Patel of Pickleball X Equity are actively seeking individuals who are passionate about joining the pickleball movement. They are currently accepting inquiries from potential franchisees. Dhaval Patel added, "Our success is built on teamwork and core values. This expansion aims to create opportunities and empower individuals to achieve their highest potential. We are dedicated to fostering growth and building a strong community."

Background and Additional Expansion

Sanjay Patel brings over two decades of experience in managing service businesses and franchises in New York City and Cincinnati. Dhaval Patel has a track record of leading various enterprises, including hotels and construction projects, focusing on transforming ideas into reality through collaboration and dedication. Together, they plan to extend the Pickleball Kingdom brand beyond Louisville, targeting additional states for future expansion. Their vision is to make premier indoor pickleball accessible to communities nationwide.

Opportunities for Franchisees

As Pickleball Kingdom continues its nationwide expansion, the company invites motivated individuals to join its franchise network. Prospective franchisees will have a unique opportunity to be part of the fastest-growing sport in America, supported by the comprehensive expertise of the Pickleball Kingdom team.

"This is an exceptional opportunity to be part of the country's fastest-growing sport," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are excited to welcome entrepreneurs who share our vision for expanding the pickleball industry."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

COO Rob Streett

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising