Pickleball Kingdom Signs Multi-State Deal in Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri

OMAHA, Neb., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the foremost brand in indoor pickleball franchising, proudly announces the commencement of new locations throughout Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. With the escalating fervor for pickleball, Pickleball Kingdom is dedicated to offering premier indoor pickleball facilities for players of all skill levels, addressing the burgeoning demand for indoor pickleball.

"We are thrilled to introduce Pickleball Kingdom to Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri," announced Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Ace Rodrigues. "These states boast vibrant and expanding pickleball communities. With Pickleball Kingdom, we ensure year-round accessibility to this fantastic sport."

The helm of this expansion is led by Neel Amin and Khobe Nguyen. "I am excited to embark on this journey with Pickleball Kingdom," expressed Amin. "Our aim is to cultivate thriving pickleball communities in Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri, providing an exceptional experience for players of all backgrounds."

Nguyen echoed Amin's sentiments, stating, "Pickleball is more than just a game; it's a vehicle for building connections and creating memorable experiences. I am honored to be a part of this endeavor and look forward to sharing the joy of pickleball with people across our region."

Pickleball Kingdom's COO, Rob Streett, emphasized the high demand for clubs in these states, underscoring the company's commitment to finding the right partners for expansion. Prospective franchisees interested in joining the movement are encouraged to apply.

The new franchise locations will offer premier indoor courts equipped with advanced technology, ensuring optimal playing conditions. Players can anticipate a welcoming atmosphere conducive to both competitive play and social interactions, nurturing vibrant communities in each locale.

Meet The New Pickleball Kingdom Franchisees

Neel Amin:

As an ambitious entrepreneur, Amin has a passion for both business and sports. After graduating with an undergraduate degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he later earned a Master's in Business Administration. Beyond academics, he finds joy in exploring new destinations, engaging in sports, and fostering connections. Amin is well-equipped to drive innovation and growth in these fertile markets.

Khobe Nguyen:

Beginning at the University of Nebraska Wesleyan, Nguyen earned a degree in Communications. His joys extend beyond academia and business, relishing time with his family. Pickleball holds a special place in his heart, fostering camaraderie and joy through spirited matches with friends. In joining Pickleball Kingdom, he looks forward to contributing to the sport's advancement and creating memorable experiences worldwide.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom's expansion into Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri signifies a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory, reaffirming its position as the leader of the indoor pickleball industry. By offering franchise opportunities, Pickleball Kingdom aims to collaborate with entrepreneurs passionate about promoting active lifestyles and building strong communities through pickleball.

