Pickleball Kingdom Signs Multi-Unit Deal in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its expansion into California, bringing premier indoor pickleball facilities to the Sacramento area. Franchisees Parminder Saini and Komal Saini will lead this groundbreaking development, targeting the areas of Roseville, Rocklin, Folsom, Elk Grove, and Sacramento for their first locations.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to the Sacramento, CA area. Parminder and Komal Saini with their family.

"We have been approached numerous times by Economic Developers of cities and players wanting us to open up in California. But finding the right franchisee to start with was always the most important thing. Now that we are partnered with Parminder and Komal, we have the right leaders to quickly expand our presence in California," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their dedication to health, fitness, and community perfectly aligns with our mission to transform lives through pickleball."

Pickleball Kingdom, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and emphasis on fostering a community atmosphere, is actively seeking multiple locations across the Sacramento area to create the ideal environment for players and spectators alike. Once finalized, these clubs will feature climate-controlled indoor courts, inviting lounge areas, and comprehensive training programs designed to elevate the player experience.

The Northern California clubs will offer:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Ensuring perfect play conditions regardless of the weather.





Professional Coaching and Clinics: Programs tailored for all skill levels.





Youth Development Programs: Inspiring the next generation to engage with the sport.





Leagues and Tournaments: Competitive opportunities for every level of play.





Competitive opportunities for every level of play. Community & Corporate Events: Encouraging camaraderie and connection.

"We're thrilled to bring indoor pickleball courts to Sacramento, including Roseville, Rocklin, Folsom, and Elk Grove," said Parminder Saini. "Our community is full of diverse, hardworking, active individuals who value health, fitness, and social bonding. Pickleball Kingdom offers the perfect environment for year-round play, fostering stronger community ties and promoting well-being."

"This facility will enrich the Sacramento area by creating an inclusive space where people can play, connect, and enjoy themselves," added Komal Saini. "We're excited to provide opportunities for families, friends, and neighbors to prioritize health, create lasting memories, and strengthen community bonds."

"We're excited to collaborate with Parminder and Komal, whose dedication to excellence and community-building perfectly reflects the core values of Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their entrepreneurial expertise and shared passion for pickleball will undoubtedly enhance the player experience and play a pivotal role in our success as we expand into the Sacramento area and beyond."

Parminder and Komal Saini, founders of Woodey.com, a growing sunglasses brand known for blending stylish designs with practicality, bring a unique blend of expertise to their Pickleball Kingdom franchise. Parminder, a Chief Technology Officer in the insurance industry, and Komal, a business professional and design enthusiast, have a shared vision of creating spaces that inspire connection and activity. With their two children, Simone and Samir, they balance their entrepreneurial journey with the joys of family life, building a business and a lifestyle that reflect their shared values and energy.

Opportunities for Franchisees



Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

For the latest updates and information, visit the Sacramento, CA club page:

https://pickleballkingdom.com/sacramento-ca/

