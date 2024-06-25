Pickleball Kingdom to Enter Bergen County

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the premier brand in indoor pickleball, announced its latest expansion into Bergen County, New Jersey. This location underscores Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to providing an unparalleled pickleball experience throughout the state of New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Bergen County," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "With Todd and Chana's dedication and love for the sport, we are confident they will create a vibrant pickleball community in Bergen County."

This new location, spearheaded by dedicated enthusiasts Todd and Chana Baron, aims to bring the dynamic and rapidly growing sport of pickleball to the local community, offering a state-of-the-art facility for players of all ages and skill levels.

Todd Baron, a seasoned Global Sales Leader with over twenty years of experience in telecommunications, has recently transitioned to the senior healthcare industry, showcasing his ability to drive business growth across sectors. An avid pickleball player and certified PPR coach, Todd is committed to fostering an inclusive indoor pickleball community in Bergen County. Chana Baron, who grew up in Seattle, discovered her passion for pickleball later in life and brings a diverse skill set from her background in special education and legal recruitment. Together, Todd and Chana are partnering with Pickleball Kingdom to offer a climate-controlled environment for pickleball enthusiasts in Bergen County, ensuring a welcoming and engaging experience for all.

"We are delighted to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Bergen County and contribute to the development of a vibrant pickleball community in this area," said Todd and Chana Baron, franchise leaders of Pickleball Kingdom in Bergen County. "Our vision is to provide a welcoming space where individuals can engage in this exciting sport, improve their fitness, and connect with others who share a passion for pickleball."

Invitation To Prospective Franchisees

As Pickleball Kingdom continues to expand to new locations around the country, the company invites driven individuals to consider joining its franchise team. Prospective franchisees will benefit from a unique opportunity to be part of the rapidly growing sport, with comprehensive support from the Pickleball Kingdom team.

Rob Streett, the COO of Pickleball Kingdom, remarked, "This presents an unprecedented entry into the nation's fastest-growing sport. We're eager to welcome entrepreneurs who share our vision for growing the pickleball community."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise in the United States, dedicated to promoting the sport of pickleball through high-quality facilities, instruction, and community engagement. With a vision to create a nationwide network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is poised to redefine the landscape of recreational sports.

