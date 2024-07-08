Pickleball Kingdom to Open New Club in Appleton, WI

APPLETON, Wis., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the premier leader in indoor pickleball facilities, announces the location of its latest club in Appleton, Wisconsin, situated at 2401 S. Kensington Drive, Appleton, WI 54914. This expansion, spearheaded by the esteemed GTOne Management Group, led by industry veterans Abhi, Rama, Chandu, and Narsa, marks a significant step in Pickleball Kingdom's expansive growth across the United States.

Pickleball Kingdom - Plano, TX Rama Siripurapu and Chandrakanth Singireddy

Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Appleton. This new location is a testament to our commitment to making pickleball accessible and enjoyable for everyone. With GTOne Management Group at the helm, we are confident that this club will become a cornerstone of the local community."

Creating Community for Appleton Pickleball

Recognizing the demand for year-round play, especially in cities like Appleton where weather can limit outdoor activities, Pickleball Kingdom's new indoor facilities promise to offer a premier destination for both seasoned players and newcomers alike. The offerings will include open play sessions, leagues, tournaments, professional instruction, and corporate and social events. Pickleball Kingdom's Appleton facility will boast state-of-the-art indoor courts that include outdoor surfaces.

"Our vision is to create a community hub where people of all ages and skill levels can come together to enjoy this fantastic sport." said Chandrakanth, co-leader of GTOne Management Group. "Appleton is the perfect setting for Pickleball Kingdom, and our goal is to be open before Winter 2024." remarked Rama.

Continued Expansion

Pickleball Kingdom is expanding and looking for enthusiastic individuals to join its franchise network. New franchisees will receive extensive support from the Pickleball Kingdom team and have the chance to be part of a booming industry.

"Joining us means becoming part of the fastest-growing sport in the nation," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are excited to welcome entrepreneurs who are passionate about growing the pickleball community."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise .

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is the largest indoor pickleball entity globally, dedicated to providing exceptional facilities and fostering vibrant pickleball communities. With a focus on promoting active lifestyles and building strong connections within communities, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to making pickleball accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

COO Rob Streett

[email protected]

888-788-0999

About GTOne Management Group:

Chandrakanth Singireddy, with a strong IT consulting background, has always been passionate about entrepreneurship. Recognizing a community need, he aims to establish a year-round pickleball facility to promote health, wellness, and local economic growth through events and tourism.

Rama Siripurapu, a seasoned software architect and entrepreneur, is also a passionate athlete who loves tennis. Recently, he's developed a keen interest in pickleball, drawn by its fast pace and community spirit. Rama is now eager to invest and contribute to the sport's growth and future.

For questions and up-to-date information about the Appleton, Wisconsin location, contact/follow here:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://pickleballkingdom.com/appleton-wi/

Facebook: Pickleball Kingdom Appleton

Instagram: Pickleball Kingdom Appleton (@pickleballkingdom.appleton)

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising