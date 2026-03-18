Midwestern fast-casual brand credits a "Flight to Quality" and aggressive Sunbelt expansion for a milestone year.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe announced today a standout 2025 financial year, marked by a 5% system-wide increase in same-store sales and a 10% expansion in total unit count. During a challenging economic climate where much of the restaurant industry leaned into discounting and automation, Pickleman's achieved robust growth by doubling down on premium ingredients, a highly attractive business model, and deep community connections.

Entering 2026, nearly 75% of the brand's current franchisees are actively reinvesting to open new locations. Post this Pickleman’s Gourmet Café Achieves 5% Same-Store Sales Growth and 10% Unit Expansion in 2025, Defying Industry Headwinds

The brand's 10% unit expansion was driven by a major strategic move into the Texas market, where it recently inked multiple multi-unit development agreements, alongside the debut of the company's first non-traditional location in Arizona.

"2025 was a defining year that proved the resilience and strength of the Pickleman's model," said Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman's. "In an economy where consumers are highly selective with their dining dollars, our franchisees delivered nearly 5% same-store sales growth. That doesn't happen by accident. It is a direct result of our operators executing at a high level and a consumer base that recognizes and rewards uncompromised quality."

Internal Growth and Franchisee Momentum Rather than chasing rapid, unsustainable unit counts, Pickleman's growth is heavily fueled by the success of its existing operators. Entering 2026, nearly 75% of the brand's current franchisees are actively reinvesting to expand their portfolios and open new locations across the Midwest and Sunbelt regions.

"Our growth is driven by our values and a commitment to quality that our franchisees deeply appreciate," Stritzel added. "Seeing top-tier operators continuously reinvest in the brand to build multi-unit portfolios is the ultimate validation of our four-wall economics and operational simplicity."

Differentiation Driving Profitability As legacy chains compromise product integrity to protect margins, Pickleman's is proving that premium standards drive unit economics. By executing a deliberate "Flight to Quality," the brand separates itself with an uncompromised food conscience—utilizing No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) proteins, whole-muscle meats, and a signature 7-ingredient bread. Crucially for franchise operators, Pickleman's pairs this premium menu with a completely "no-fryer" kitchen footprint. This eliminates grease, drastically reduces build-out costs, and creates a highly streamlined operational model that helped franchisees navigate inflationary pressures in 2025.

"We have always believed that if you serve food you're proud of, operate with integrity, and embed yourself in the local community, customers will respond," said Stritzel. "We refuse to serve anything we wouldn't comfortably serve to our own families, and that philosophy is the engine behind our success."

With its strong 2025 results as a foundation, Pickleman's enters 2026 positioned for sustained, responsible growth, actively seeking aligned franchise partners in key markets nationwide.

About Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe Founded by Doug Stritzel, Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is a Midwestern fast-casual brand known for its toasted sandwiches, thin and crispy pizzas, artisan soups, and fresh salads. Driven by a "Flight to Quality" and a franchise-focused growth model, the brand operates with a commitment to clean ingredients, streamlined operations, and genuine community hospitality. For more information, visit www.picklemans.com.

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SOURCE Picklemans