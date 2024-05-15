Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe Continues Rapid Expansion with Owasso, Oklahoma Location, Inviting Entrepreneurs to Join its Success Story

OWASSO, Okla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, named one of 2024's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, is proud to announce its latest expansion into Owasso, Oklahoma. As the brand continues to captivate taste buds nationwide with its irresistible toasted sandwiches, fresh chopped salads, tavern-style pizzas, savory soups, and handmade cookies, Pickleman's invites aspiring entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to join its thriving franchise network.

Doug Strizel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, expressed his excitement for the brand's expansion and its appeal to prospective franchisees, stating, "As Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe gains recognition as a standout in the fast casual industry, we are thrilled to extend our reach to Owasso. This expansion not only signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences but also presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to become part of our success story."

Allen and Brittany Wills, franchisees of Pickleman's, will be at the helm of the Owasso location ready to introduce Tulsa to Pickleman's. From local team members to area support they know first hand the importance of getting things right. "It's about our customers, our local team and the awesome product. If we can bring all these things together it's bound to be a winning concept. We've waited a long time to dive into the Tulsa market, we couldn't be more excited to start in Owasso."

"Pickleman's only gets better as we grow" Brittany shared, "We found Pickleman's in college. It was our first venture in business 15 years ago and we're still in the game. Friends, family and our kids all love Pickleman's, that's what keeps us expanding."

Allen added, "It's the flavor that won me over and continues to win over new markets. Our product quality, commitment to excellence and simple yet diverse menu all make this an attractive investment."

Pickleman's is a proven business model with a strong brand identity and a loyal customer base. With Pickleman's, franchisees have the opportunity to tap into a market that craves fresh, high-quality food served in a welcoming atmosphere. With more locations on the horizon now is the time to join the family.

The Owasso location will showcase Pickleman's signature offerings, providing franchisees with a turnkey solution for success in a growing market. From gourmet sandwiches to artisanal pizzas, Pickleman's menu is designed to satisfy diverse palates and drive customer loyalty.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe in Owasso is set to open its doors to the public on May 9, 2024, marking another milestone in the brand's expansion journey. Entrepreneurs interested in franchising opportunities with Pickleman's are encouraged to explore the brand's website and learn more about the benefits of joining its esteemed network.

For more information about Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe franchising opportunities, including investment details and support services, please visit picklemansfranchising.com.

SOURCE Pickleman's