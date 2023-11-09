PickleRage Announces First Indoor Pickleball Club Location in West Bloomfield, MI

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball club, announced their first club location in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Expected to open in early 2024, the 26,772-square-foot facility will offer pickleball players year-round access to 9 cutting-edge indoor courts featuring superior visibility & lighting, perfectly controlled temperature and humidity, and state-of-the-art cushioned playing surfaces.

Rendering of PickleRage's Newest Club Location in West Bloomfield, Michigan.
"We are thrilled to have secured our first location in the affluent Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield. This is a key first-step in our business plan to take our indoor pickleball club nationwide," said Fred Battisti, head of real estate for PickleRage. "Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S and our team is moving quickly to meet the demand of pickleball players across the country."

PickleRage will offer pickleball enthusiasts the chance to play pickleball 365 days a year at premium locations across the country. Each club will be equipped with smart courts that have the ability to video record and live stream matches and a range of premium amenities including a players lounge, beer and wine bar, free balls and paddle loans, and more.

Located in the Whole-Foods anchored shopping center at 7300 Orchard Lake Road, the site is located approximately 23 miles northwest of Downtown Detroit. The club will benefit from West Bloomfield's affluent demographics, with over 165,000 people living in a 5-mile radius of the property with average household incomes of over $150,000.

"PickleRage is the perfect complement to an already stellar tenant roster at Gateway Center," said Garrett Middlekauff, vice president of operations for CFM Properties. "Fitness concepts create perfect synergies with grocery-anchored centers, and this will no doubt be another perfect marriage."

PickleRage is America's fastest growing indoor pickleball club that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. With world-class social, tournament, and instructional programing, you can see why pickleball players across the US are calling PickleRage clubs "Pickle-rageous!" And with more than 500 locations planned over the next 5 years, PickleRage is set to take the pickleball-world by storm.

