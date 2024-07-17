PickleRage Announces Location for New Pickleball Club in Baltimore-Washington Metro Area

PickleRage to Open Cutting-Edge Pickleball Club in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is thrilled to announce the official location of its new indoor pickleball club in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The club will be opening at 851 Cromwell Park Drive, a strategically chosen site that offers easy access and high visibility to pickleball enthusiasts across the region. It is expected to begin operations in Q4 of 2024.

PickleRage Location

Situated along Interstate-97, the area's major thoroughfare that connects Baltimore and Annapolis, the location draws significant attention from both residents and visitors. It offers excellent visibility and accessibility, seeing over 126,000 vehicles a day.

"Being centrally located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, our Glen Burnie club is ideally positioned to draw members from two of the largest metropolitan areas in the region," commented Chris Daiss, VP of Real Estate and Construction at PickleRage. "We believe this prime location will quickly become a hub for the local pickleball community."

The 25,550-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will include 10 indoor CushionX courts designed for optimal player performance and comfort. The joint-friendly courts will boast excellent visibility and sightlines in a temperature-controlled environment. Additionally, the club will offer a fully stocked pro shop with high-quality equipment and apparel, along with advanced technology solutions for seamless court bookings and check-ins. A range of programs, lessons, and clinics will be offered that aim to nurture a vibrant community and foster connections among players of all skill levels.

"We are excited to bring PickleRage to Glen Burnie. This community has shown a significant interest in pickleball, and we are thrilled to meet the growing demand with our cutting-edge facility. Our club offers the ultimate playing experience to both recreational and competitive players," added Daiss.

The club is directly adjacent to the Thurgood Marshall International Airport, the largest international airport in the Washington-Baltimore metro area. It is located in a highly affluent, densely populated community 11 miles north of downtown Baltimore.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. As one of America's fastest-growing chains of indoor pickleball clubs, PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com

