PickleRage Announces Partnership with the "First Family of Pickleball," Becoming the Official Indoor Pickleball Club for JW Johnson and Family

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, LLC., ("PickleRage"), a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce the next phase of its national expansion by entering into a multi-year, multi-faceted agreement with the Johnson family, renowned figures in the world of pickleball. The partnership is a significant milestone for PickleRage as it moves forward with its goal of opening over 500 locations nationwide within the next five years.

Reigning National Singles Champion JW Johnson, former #1 APP Tour Senior Pro Julie Johnson (also known as Mom), and seasoned coach/instructor Jack Johnson (also known as Dad) will proudly represent PickleRage as ambassadors and support the company's membership and expansion efforts.

"We're delighted to join forces with JW, Julie, and Jack Johnson as we advance our mission to foster community connection through the widespread enjoyment of pickleball," expressed Mike Law, SVP of Marketing at PickleRage. "Beyond their impressive on-court achievements, the Johnson family's deep expertise and passion for the sport make them invaluable partners as we strive to deliver state-of-the-art facilities and unparalleled experiences for players of all levels to enjoy the sport year-round."

The Johnson family's involvement brings a wealth of benefits to PickleRage and its franchisees. "As the fastest growing sport in the US, we couldn't think of better ambassadors to propel the sport forward and shape our offerings as we expand into new markets, complementing our existing and planned locations in Maryland, Florida, and Michigan," remarked Eric OConnor, VP of Franchise Development.

As part of the agreement, the Johnson Family will play an integral role across PickleRage's commercial operations, which will include instruction and program development, membership engagement, and collaboration with franchisees, which will be instrumental in supporting PickleRage's expansion to communities around the country. PickleRage will also receive a variety of branding, marketing and engagement benefits throughout the term.

"We're thrilled to partner with PickleRage in bringing the joy of pickleball, a sport we hold dear as a family, to communities nationwide," shared Julie Johnson. "Working alongside PickleRage and its franchisees, we're committed to promoting a shared love for the game and delivering exceptional experiences for players of all ages and skill levels."

The Johnson family have been mainstays on the Professional Pickleball Tours since they burst on to the scene in 2021. Julie and Jack started playing the game during the pandemic after the family relocated to Florida from Kansas. It wasn't long before their children, JW and Jorja, were joining them on the courts and at tournaments. Three years after starting they are considered the first family of Pickleball.

JW Johnson - Currently is the reigning USA Pickleball Nationals singles champion as well as the US Open Men's Doubles (with Dylan Frazier) and Mixed Doubles (with Anna Leigh Waters) Champion. One of the top ranked players in all disciplines on the PPA Tour and a member of the Dallas Flash of the Major League Pickleball League.

Julie Johnson – Consistently has been one of the top senior professionals in Pickleball. In 2022 she was ranked as the overall #1 senior pro on the APP Tour. She currently splits her time between coaching and managing her top ranked children, JW and Jorja, as well as playing in various national events around the country.

Jack Johnson – During his highly successful four-year collegiate tennis career at Pittsburg State (KS), Jack reached All-American status as a senior. After college he stayed close to the game as a coach while running his veterinary practice. He was instrumental in his children's introduction to Pickleball, with wife Julie and continues to play a large role in both of his children's careers.

The Johnson's will be making their first club appearance at PickleRage's West Bloomfield location on September 7th where they will be hosting clinics throughout the day.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. As one of America's fastest-growing chains of indoor pickleball clubs, PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

