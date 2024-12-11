PickleRage at Avenues Walk Celebrates Grand Opening with Two-Day Extravaganza

Experience Jacksonville's Premier Indoor Pickleball Club January 3-4, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a leading indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce the Grand Opening celebration of its latest facility, PickleRage at Avenues Walk, located at 10320 Shops Ln. The two-day event, scheduled for January 3-4, 2025, invites players of all ages and skill levels to experience the state-of-the-art facility and enjoy an exciting lineup of events.

The celebration kicks off on Friday, January 3, with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 10 AM, followed by Friday at the Rage. To welcome the community, the event will feature a complimentary brunch as well as a demo day with one of the top pickleball brands. Club pro, Jared Cohen, will be leading challenge courts starting at 11 AM, giving players the chance to test their skills. Members are encouraged to wear their PickleRage gear to show off their club pride.

The festivities will continue on Saturday, January 4, from 10 AM to 1 PM, with activities for all ages and skill levels. On the courts, guests can participate in introductory classes, mini sessions with a pro, open challenges, and enjoy a dedicated family court for younger players to join the fun. Off the courts, attendees can fuel up for their next match at a taco bar, explore vendor booths, and discover the latest gear at paddle showcases. Hourly raffles and giveaways add to the excitement, and a Photo Booth contest offers additional prizes for those who tag PickleRage on social media.

"Jacksonville's enthusiasm for pickleball is unmatched, and we're excited to provide a state-of-the-art facility where players can connect, compete, and thrive," said David Smith, COO of PickleRage. "This Grand Opening is our way of welcoming the community and sharing the joy of pickleball with everyone."

PickleRage at Avenues Walk offers a premier pickleball experience, featuring nine CushionX courts designed for joint-friendly play and consistent ball response. The facility also includes a comfortable lounge for socializing, modern locker rooms, and access to professional coaching and clinics. Whether you're new to the game or a seasoned competitor, PickleRage provides a welcoming space to play, learn, and grow your skills.

For more information about PickleRage at Avenues Walk, please visit: https://picklerage.com/locations/jacksonville-florida/

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

