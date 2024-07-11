PickleRage Brings Premier Indoor Pickleball Club to West Bloomfield with Grand Opening Event

Celebrate with PickleRage on August 3rd as They Unveil Their State-of-the-Art Facility

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art club in West Bloomfield, Michigan. The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, August 3rd from 11am to 4pm and promises a day filled with excitement, competition, and community engagement.

PickleRage Exterior

Located at 7290 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322, residents of West Bloomfield and nearby communities are invited to join PickleRage for their grand opening event. The celebration will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by meet-and-greet opportunities with the club's operational staff and pickleball pros. Guests can explore the new facility and experience playing at PickleRage through various activities, including skills contests and clinics. Attendees will also have the chance to take home exclusive PickleRage SWAG.

"We are excited to finally welcome the West Bloomfield community into our club," said David Smith, COO at PickleRage. "Our goal is to provide a welcoming and dynamic environment for players of all ages and skill levels. The grand opening event is a perfect opportunity for everyone to experience what PickleRage has to offer."

Leading up to the grand opening event, PickleRage at Gateway Center will be hosting a soft opening from July 19th to the 31st. During the two-week period, the community will have early access to the facility and the opportunity to play for free on the club's cutting-edge CushionX courts. Players will also have the chance to sign up for various programming, including planned clinics hosted by JW Johnson, the reigning national singles champion, and his family of pickleball pros on July 20th.

For more information about the soft opening and grand opening events, including schedules and registration details, please visit the PickleRage website and follow the club on Facebook and Instagram.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. As one of America's fastest-growing chains of indoor pickleball clubs, PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com

