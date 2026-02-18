PickleRage Celebrates Grand Opening of First South Carolina Location in North Charleston

Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Hosts Two-Day Community Celebration with Ribbon Cutting and Weekend Programming

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first South Carolina location with a two-day event at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC. The celebration will take place on March 6-7, 2026, welcoming players, community leaders and local residents to experience the new indoor pickleball facility.

Friday at the Rage on March 6 will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring open play across 10 courts, a clinic led by a PickleRage pro and activities including Picklepong and DUPR-rated round robin play. A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the North Charleston Chamber of Commerce will take place at 10:30 a.m., with City Council members, PickleRage leadership and on-site staff participating in opening remarks. Off the courts, attendees can enjoy food offerings, connect with local vendors and take part in giveaways and raffles throughout the morning.

PickleRage North Charleston's grand opening weekend continues Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with expanded open play across 10 courts and three designated challenge and clinic courts offering a mix of competitive and instructional play. Players can move between casual games, structured challenges and clinic courts throughout the morning as the celebration continues.

"We've been encouraged by the response from players since opening in North Charleston, and this grand opening is a great opportunity to celebrate with the broader community," said David Smith, COO of PickleRage. "We appreciate the support we've seen so far and look forward to continuing to serve players throughout the area."

Located in North Charleston, the new PickleRage club offers climate-controlled indoor CushionX courts and year-round programming, including open play, clinics, leagues and events. The grand opening marks an important step in the brand's continued expansion across the Southeast.

PickleRage's North Charleston location is now open and welcoming members and guests, with programming available for beginners, recreational players and competitive athletes alike.

For more information about PickleRage North Charleston, please visit: https://picklerage.com/locations/north-charleston-sc/

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

