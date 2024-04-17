PickleRage Expands Reach, Bringing the Thrill of Indoor Pickleball to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchisor, announced its plans to open another corporate-operated club location in Jacksonville, Florida. The 30,209-square-foot club will give the community access to a state-of-the-art indoor facility where they can play pickleball year-round. PickleRage's expansion into Jacksonville signifies another milestone in its ongoing mission to bring the joy of playing the game of pickleball to communities nationwide.

PickleRage's Newest Corporate-Operated Club Coming to Jacksonville, Florida.

Located at Avenues Walk near I-95, I-295, and Philips Highway, PickleRage at Avenues Walk is set to redefine the local pickleball scene with its cutting-edge smart courts and premium amenities. With its plan to feature 9 joint-friendly CushionX courts, superior visibility and lighting, and perfect year-round temperature and humidity, the club promises unparalleled playing conditions for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Jacksonville and introduce PickleRage to this vibrant community," said Chris Daiss, vp of real estate and construction. "With our advanced facilities and commitment to excellence, we aim to become the go-to destination for pickleball enthusiasts of all levels."

More than just a pickleball club, PickleRage at Avenues Walk aims to foster a lively community hub. The club will give players of all skill levels the opportunity to connect while improving their gameplay through lessons, tournaments, and leagues. Alongside its top-tier programming, PickleRage at Avenues Walk will feature a court-side lounge where players can unwind and socialize post-game.

Strategically situated alongside prominent retailers including Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Haverty's at Philips Highway & Southside Blvd, the club benefits from high visibility and accessibility. It is adjacent to the 372-unit Bainbridge Avenues Walk multifamily project and lies in close proximity to the Avenues Mall.

PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball franchisors that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. With world-class social, tournament, and instructional programing, you can see why pickleball players across the US are calling PickleRage clubs "Pickle-rageous!" With more than 500 locations planned over the next 5 years, PickleRage is set to take the pickleball-world by storm. For more information, visit: www.picklerage.com.

