PickleRage is Dill-ighted to Announce Opening Details for New Locations in Jacksonville and Glen Burnie

Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Brings State-of-the-Art Indoor Pickleball Experience to Florida and Maryland for the First Time

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce the openings of two new locations, bringing top-tier pickleball facilities to Jacksonville, Florida, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. Both clubs will deliver the ultimate pickleball experience, offering dedicated indoor courts, community events, and opportunities for players of all levels to engage in America's fastest-growing sport.

PickleRage Club

The brand's first Florida location is opening in Jacksonville at 10320 Shops Ln. The new venue will open with a VIP party on November 21, 2024, offering an exclusive first look. A soft opening will follow from November 22-24, 2024, with free play and access for all guests, leading up to the full opening on November 25, 2024. The grand opening will take place on January 3-4, 2025, with a two-day event that includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony in collaboration with local township officials, open play, vendors, and entertainment for all ages.

Meanwhile, the Glen Burnie location will host its VIP party on December 5, 2024, at 851 Cromwell Park Dr., for a sneak peak of the space. Members of the community are invited to the new location's soft opening on December 6-8, 2024, where they will have free court access all weekend long. The club will begin normal operations on December 9, 2024.The grand opening event is set for January 17-18, 2025, featuring a two-day celebration, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, live music, vendors, and various community-focused activities.

"We're excited to bring premier PickleRage facilities to both Jacksonville and Glen Burnie," said David Smith, Chief Operating Officer. "These new locations mark a significant milestone in our expansion efforts as we prepare to enter Florida and Maryland for the first time, providing dedicated spaces where pickleball enthusiasts of all levels can connect, compete, and foster a sense of community. We're committed to creating vibrant, accessible hubs for people to enjoy the game and build lasting connections, and we look forward to welcoming players from across these regions."

PickleRage is at the forefront of the indoor pickleball industry, capitalizing on the sport's explosive popularity, which has seen a 223.5% increase in participation over the past three years. The brand stands out with its cutting-edge CushionX courts (the same used by professionals in the U.S. Open), advanced reservation systems, and community-focused culture.

For more information about the PickleRage clubs, please visit https://picklerage.com/locations/ .

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com

