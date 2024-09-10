PickleRage Launches Its First Premier Indoor Pickleball Club in Alabama with New Mobile Location

Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Brings State-of-the-Art Indoor Pickleball Experience to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is thrilled to announce its entrance into Alabama with the opening of a new franchisee-owned-and-operated location in Mobile. The club will be located at 314 University Blvd in the Regency Square Shopping Center off Airport Blvd, bringing the ultimate pickleball experience to enthusiasts across the region. The new location is slated to open in early 2025.

PickleRage in Mobile

Jonathan Keith and Mark Howard, franchise owners of the new Mobile location and longtime business partners in the real estate space, are eager to bring a first-class pickleball facility and experience to their local community.

"We're excited to bring a premier pickleball facility to the Mobile area," said Keith. "As a Mobile native, I'm passionate about introducing a new business and activity to my community. With the growing enthusiasm for pickleball, I'm confident that PickleRage will provide a dynamic and enjoyable way for our neighbors to connect, engage, and stay active. We're thrilled to foster new relationships and strengthen our community bonds!"

Mobile's new PickleRage will be strategically located in the heart of the city's vibrant commercial area, offering unparalleled convenience for both local residents and those traveling from neighboring areas. This prime location underscores the brand's commitment to providing accessible and state-of-the-art facilities for the rapidly growing pickleball community.

"Expanding into Mobile is an exciting milestone for PickleRage," said Chris Daiss, VP of Real Estate and Construction. "The Regency Square Shopping Center's central location and easy access from major roads make it perfect for players across the city and beyond. We look forward to introducing our innovative pickleball approach and providing a space for players of all skill levels to enjoy the game."

The 42,545-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will feature 12+ indoor CushionX courts designed for optimal player performance and comfort. The joint-friendly courts will boast excellent visibility and sightlines in a temperature-controlled environment. Additionally, the club plans to offer a fully stocked pro shop with high-quality equipment and apparel, along with advanced technology solutions for seamless court bookings and check-ins. A range of programs, lessons, and clinics will be offered that aim to nurture a vibrant community and foster connections among players of all skill levels.

"We are thrilled to enter Alabama for the first time," said Eric OConnor, VP of Franchise Development at PickleRage. "Our goal is to create a thriving community around pickleball, providing players with top-notch facilities and opportunities to connect. The enthusiasm we've seen for pickleball across the country is incredible, and we're confident that the Mobile location will be a fantastic addition to our growing network."

Pickleball's unprecedented popularity is the driving force behind the franchise's rapid expansion, offering entrepreneurs the chance to grow a business around the fastest-growing sport in America. The brand stands out with its cutting-edge CushionX courts (the same used by professionals in the U.S. Open), advanced reservation systems, and community-focused culture. These features attract a diverse membership base and drive player retention, providing franchisees with a strong competitive edge.

For more information about PickleRage at Mobile, please visit https://picklerage.com/locations/mobile-al/.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. As one of America's fastest-growing chains of indoor pickleball clubs, PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com

SOURCE PickleRage