PickleRage Makes a Racket in Glen Burnie with New Indoor Pickleball Club Opening Soon

GLEN BURNIE, Md., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchisor, announced its expansion into Maryland with the upcoming opening of a new corporate-operated club in Glen Burnie. The soon-to-be-constructed 26,550-square-foot club is set to transform the community's pickleball scene, providing a state-of-the-art facility for players of all levels to enjoy the sport year-round.

Designed to provide pickleball players with an unparalleled playing experience, PickleRage at Glen Burnie will boast 10 joint-friendly CushionX courts equipped with advanced video recording and livestreaming capabilities. Along with its cutting-edge court technology, the club will be temperature-controlled and feature superior visibility and sight lines, creating optimal playing conditions.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence into Glen Burnie and offer the community a premium indoor pickleball experience," said Chris Daiss, vp of real estate and construction. "Our new club will provide pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels with a dedicated space to play, learn, and connect year-round."

PickleRage at Glen Burnie is committed to elevating the pickleball experience for players in the community. In addition to its premier courts, the club intends to offer a comprehensive range of programming, including tournaments, leagues, clinics, and lessons, aimed at helping players elevate their skills and enjoyment of the game. Complementing the playing experience will be amenities such as a court-side lounge for socializing and relaxation, as well as a pro shop stocked with the latest pickleball gear and accessories.

"PickleRage's expansion into Glen Burnie represents our ongoing commitment to bringing the excitement of pickleball to communities everywhere," added Daiss. "As we continue to grow, our goal remains the same: to provide players with exceptional facilities and experiences that enhance their passion for the sport."

PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball franchisors that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. With world-class social, tournament, and instructional programing, you can see why pickleball players across the US are calling PickleRage clubs "Pickle-rageous!" With more than 500 locations planned over the next 5 years, PickleRage is set to take the pickleball-world by storm. For more information, visit: www.picklerage.com.

