PickleRage Serves Up Dill-lightful News, Announcing $1 Membership Reservations Ahead of West Bloomfield Club Opening

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club, is excited to announce that memberships to their West Bloomfield club location are now available in preparation for their upcoming grand opening. Pickleball enthusiasts can now secure their membership ahead of the crowd at PickleRage's newest facility, set to revolutionize the pickleball scene in Oakland County.

PickleRage West Bloomfield is set to open its doors in May 2024.

In response to strong early interest in club memberships and limited member capacity, PickleRage is offering local pickleball enthusiasts the option to reserve their membership for only $1. This limited-time promotion not only grants members the first right to membership but also includes a range of exciting perks, such as:

No initiation fee (a $20 value)

value) Invitations to the grand opening and VIP parties

Free court time during opening week

"We are thrilled to bring PickleRage to West Bloomfield and its surrounding communities," said Mike Law, senior director of marketing. "Our club isn't just about playing pickleball; it's about creating a community, fostering friendships, and unleashing the competitive spirit within each of us. With our $1 membership offer and state-of-the-art courts, we're serving up an experience that's truly unbeatable."

The club will be open to members and guests, but members will enjoy a range of benefits designed to enhance their pickleball experience including low hourly court rentals, low court-reservation minimums, 14-day advanced court reservations, pro-shop discounts, and special invitations to member-only tournaments, socials, and events.

Members and guests will have the opportunity to play pickleball year-round at the new club location. Featuring nine cutting-edge smart courts equipped with video recording and live streaming capabilities, players will enjoy superior visibility and lighting, temperature-controlled courts, and state-of-the-art Cushion X playing surfaces.

PickleRage West Bloomfield is set to open its doors in May at Gateway Center, located at 7300 Orchard Lake Road.

To reserve your membership, please go to: https://picklerage.com/membership.

PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. With world-class social, tournament, and instructional programing, you can see why pickleball players across the US are calling PickleRage clubs "Pickle-rageous!" With more than 500 locations planned over the next 5 years, PickleRage is set to take the pickleball-world by storm. For more information, visit: www.picklerage.com.

SOURCE PickleRage