PickleRage Wins Prestigious 2025 Global Recognition Award for Leadership and Innovation

Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Honored for Setting New Standards for Indoor Pickleball Across the U.S.

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, one of America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchises, has been recognized with a 2025 Global Recognition Award for its exceptional leadership in reshaping the indoor pickleball experience nationwide. The honor highlights the company's visionary growth, innovative facilities and community-focused approach that have positioned it to become a leader in the industry.

PickleRage

The Global Recognition Awards evaluate organizations worldwide on leadership, innovation and service delivery. PickleRage earned near-top marks across all categories, distinguishing itself as a world-class organization.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team, our franchise partners and the incredible community of players who continue to inspire us," said David Smith, COO of PickleRage. "Our mission has always been to raise the standard for indoor pickleball facilities while building an inclusive community around the sport, and we are proud to see that vision recognized on a global stage."

PickleRage earned this recognition by revolutionizing the indoor pickleball landscape with facilities and innovations that elevate both playability and community engagement. Highlights include:

State-of-the-art facilities designed for optimal player experience





designed for optimal player experience Professional-grade CushionX courts for performance and safety





for performance and safety Advanced lighting systems to improve visibility and gameplay





to improve visibility and gameplay Climate-controlled environments allowing year-round play





allowing year-round play Sound-minimizing technology to reduce noise levels





to reduce noise levels Live-streaming and match recording capabilities for players and fans





capabilities for players and fans Customized mobile app that enhances member engagement and community connection

Beyond infrastructure, PickleRage has expanded strategically with four corporate-owned clubs, 28 franchises sold nationwide and a partnership with the Johnson family—renowned figures in the pickleball community—that brings elite coaching and events to its members.

The recognition affirms PickleRage's role as a trailblazer in the sports and recreation industry, proving how thoughtful innovation, strong leadership and community engagement can drive sustainable growth and lasting impact. With plans to open over 500 new clubs nationwide over the next five years, PickleRage is well-positioned to continue shaping the future of indoor pickleball.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

SOURCE PickleRage