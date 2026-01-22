PickleRage Rallies into Texas with New Indoor Pickleball Club in Austin

Premier Indoor Pickleball Franchise Announces New Location Serving Austin's Active Community

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is bringing its high-energy courts and community-first experience to a new location in Austin, Texas, offering players a year-round indoor destination designed for connection and play. The club, located in the Anderson Arbor shopping center at 13435 N US Highway 183, is anticipated to open in Q2 of 2026, marking PickleRage's entry into the Texas market.

Photo by PickleRage

Situated in one of Austin's most dynamic retail areas, the club is ideally positioned to serve community members looking for a convenient and superior pickleball experience. PickleRage at Austin Anderson Arbor will be owned and operated by local franchisees Dwarakesh Subramanian, Sai Talasia, and Sivanaga Kukkapalli, who are excited to introduce a dedicated indoor pickleball destination to one of the country's fastest growing and most active cities.

"Austin's culture is built around movement, connection, and community, and pickleball fits right in," said Subramanian. "PickleRage delivers an elevated indoor experience that brings people together, whether they're new to the game or seasoned competitors. We're proud to bring this concept to Austin and create a space where the community can play, socialize, and have fun year-round."

PickleRage at Austin Anderson Arbor will feature nine indoor courts, designed with the brand's pro-level CushionX playing surfaces, along with a player lounge, retail offerings, and seamless technology for reservations and check-ins. Like all PickleRage locations, the facility will host a full slate of programming, including leagues, lessons, clinics, and social events, fostering an inclusive and energetic pickleball community.

"Texas is an important growth market for PickleRage, and Austin represents everything we look for in a new location," said David Smith, COO at PickleRage. "From the city's rapid population growth to its active, social lifestyle, this expansion allows us to meet rising demand with a best-in-class indoor pickleball experience. We're confident that these franchisees are the perfect fit to help spearhead our efforts in the area."

PickleRage's entry into Austin is part of the brand's broader growth strategy across key U.S. markets, bringing premium indoor pickleball experiences to communities nationwide. Built around high-quality facilities, technology-forward operations, and a strong sense of connection, PickleRage offers a modern, community-driven franchise model designed to support both players and owners. With plans to open more than 500 clubs nationwide within the next five years, the brand continues to partner with passionate franchisees to deliver best-in-class pickleball experiences across the country.

For more information about PickleRage at Austin Anderson Arbor, please visit: https://picklerage.com/locations/austin-tx-aa/.

Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. It is for information purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise until we have complied with disclosure and registration requirements in your jurisdiction. Contact PickleRage Franchise LLC, to request a copy of our FDD. RESIDENTS OF NEW YORK: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the New York Department of Law. An offer to sell a franchise can only be made through delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

