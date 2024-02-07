PickleRage Serves Up Franchise Opportunities for Entrepreneurs Looking to Get in On the Pickleball Craze

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club, is thrilled to announce it is now offering franchise opportunities. Pickleball's unprecedented popularity is the driving force behind the club's expansion, offering entrepreneurs the chance to grow a business around the #1 fastest-growing sport in America.

PickleRage stands out as a unique franchise opportunity, backed by a seasoned leadership team of commercial real estate, operations, marketing, and franchising professionals. This group of experts has removed the guesswork associated with finding exceptional, transformable commercial spaces, with the goal of ensuring that franchisees can deliver the ultimate pickleball experience to players of all ages.

"Our leadership team brings a wealth of experience in real estate, operations, marketing, legal, and more to the table—or should we say, to the court?" commented Brad Smith, VP of Franchising at PickleRage. "We're excited to invite qualified franchisees to join us in growing the PickleRage brand and capitalizing on the tremendous market potential of indoor pickleball."

The PickeRage family entertainment franchise model includes real estate support, launch support, operational support, technology, comprehensive operating manuals, and marketing support to ensure franchisees have the tools they need to be successful in the growing pickleball market.

The franchise offers a range of investment options, from single-unit opportunities to multi-location ventures. Entrepreneurs can even explore the possibility of converting existing tennis clubs or other athletic facilities into thriving PickleRage establishments.

"We are actively accepting applications from investors, experienced franchise and business owners, and other qualified investor-entrepreneurs who are passionate about fostering active, healthy communities," said Smith.

As a franchise owner, individuals will have direct access to PickleRage's team of experts, each boasting decades of industry experience. New franchisees will also receive comprehensive training, cutting-edge software, detailed manuals, and ongoing support from launch to profit maximization. If you are interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit: www.pickleragefranchise.com

PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. With world-class social, tournament, and instructional programing, you can see why pickleball players across the US are calling PickleRage clubs "Pickle-rageous!" And with more than 500 locations planned over the next 5 years, PickleRage is set to take the pickleball-world by storm. For more information, visit: www.picklerage.com.

SOURCE PickleRage