PickUp USA Basketball Gym Opening Doors in South Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com), a unique basketball-oriented fitness center, is approaching completion of construction, and will be opening in Houston by the end of April. PickUp USA's owners, Erick and Zulma Acosta, are very pleased with the response from the community, and are ready to welcome basketball and fitness enthusiasts into their new gym. "People have received our club with incredible excitement, and close to 150 members have already signed-up," says Erick. "We have members joining from Houston and the surrounding areas, including: Sugar Land, Katy, Rosenberg, Stafford, Pearland, Missouri City, Spring, Cypress, and Tomball."
PickUp USA offers a variety of basketball and fitness services, including:
- Officiated Pickup Basketball Games
- Daily Group Basketball Boot Camps
- Private, One-on-One Basketball and Fitness Training
- Basketball Court Rentals
- Weight/Cardio Rooms
When asked to explain what differentiates PickUp USA from other gyms and fitness centers, Erick responded:
"We are the only gym that is built for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy basketball games year round. Our officiated pickup basketball games are one of the most popular services we offer for adult men and women. Games are 10-minutes long, and filled with the excitement of free throws and buzzer beaters. Each month, we offer over 100 hours of pickup games with referees. Our staff handles the organization of the games to allow equal playing time for all players. Members will enjoy our friendly and professional environment, while getting an excellent workout running up and down the court."
"Our gym also provides access to professional level training equipment. Basketball Shooting Machines and the Vertimax Trainer are some of the tools we have available to help adult and youth members improve their physical conditioning and basketball skills."
"We are very excited to offer members the best fitness and basketball experience you can find in Houston. Our expert staff is ready to welcome Houstonians of all ages, so they can enjoy a safe and professional basketball environment."
The Houston location is one of the latest PickUp USAs to open nationwide, joining current gyms in Chandler, AZ, Irwindale, CA, Tampa, FL, and Coppell, TX. The company also confirmed new locations in development in Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, San Diego, and the Silicon Valley.
More information on PickUp USA Houston, including free guest passes, can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com
