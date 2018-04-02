PickUp USA offers a variety of basketball and fitness services, including:

Officiated Pickup Basketball Games

Daily Group Basketball Boot Camps

Private, One-on-One Basketball and Fitness Training

Basketball Court Rentals

Weight/Cardio Rooms

When asked to explain what differentiates PickUp USA from other gyms and fitness centers, Erick responded:

"We are the only gym that is built for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy basketball games year round. Our officiated pickup basketball games are one of the most popular services we offer for adult men and women. Games are 10-minutes long, and filled with the excitement of free throws and buzzer beaters. Each month, we offer over 100 hours of pickup games with referees. Our staff handles the organization of the games to allow equal playing time for all players. Members will enjoy our friendly and professional environment, while getting an excellent workout running up and down the court."

"Our gym also provides access to professional level training equipment. Basketball Shooting Machines and the Vertimax Trainer are some of the tools we have available to help adult and youth members improve their physical conditioning and basketball skills."

"We are very excited to offer members the best fitness and basketball experience you can find in Houston. Our expert staff is ready to welcome Houstonians of all ages, so they can enjoy a safe and professional basketball environment."

The Houston location is one of the latest PickUp USAs to open nationwide, joining current gyms in Chandler, AZ, Irwindale, CA, Tampa, FL, and Coppell, TX. The company also confirmed new locations in development in Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, San Diego, and the Silicon Valley.

More information on PickUp USA Houston, including free guest passes, can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pickup-usa-basketball-gym-opening-doors-in-south-houston-texas-300622492.html

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness

Related Links

http://www.pickupusafitness.com

