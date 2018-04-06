PickUp USA Fitness: A Better Way to Play

For more information and a FREE Guest Pass: http://www.pickupusafitness.com

Set to open April 21, 2018, PickUp USA Fitness will offer a variety of basketball and fitness services like:

Officiated pickup basketball games

Basketball court rentals (for AAU/Travel/Club teams, Corporations, Birthday Parties etc.)

Group/basketball classes (ages 5 and up)

Private, one-on-one basketball training (ages 5 and up)

Weight/cardio rooms

The gym's main attraction are the organized pickup basketball games. All games are timed, scored, and officiated by trained referees. Since the staff organizes the games, players don't have to worry about many of the negative stereotypes that come with playing pickup basketball, such as constant fouling, traveling, and arguments. Members just show up and drop into the rotation of 10 minute games that run back-to-back. "If you are looking for a gym that has a regulation size full court and you want to enjoy playing pickup, then PickUp USA Fitness is for you. Our games are well organized and managed by trained officials 7 days a week and it's hands down 'A Better Way to Play,'" say the Greens.

Basketball players of all ages can benefit from the services at Pickup USA. Members get access to play on the courts year-round, as well as the opportunity to participate in daily hour-long basketball boot camps that focus on passing, shooting, defensive fundamentals, endurance and agility. The Greens emphasized that, "Everyday is like basketball paradise here at PickUp USA Fitness. It's a hooper's heaven!"

PickUp USA Fitness also features state-of-the art weight training and cardio areas where members can strengthen their bodies and increase their stamina. Members also enjoy access to private training by skilled basketball trainers. "We pride ourselves in providing a pristine environment with up to date weight and cardio equipment that we constantly clean daily so that all members can enjoy their workouts," say the Greens.

PickUp USA is gearing up for its opening but there is still time to sign up early and take advantage of the pre-opening promotions. The Greens confirmed that the gym is offering large incentives to those who sign-up during this current period, including reduced membership rates for life, no initiation fees, no contracts, and a chance to become a VIP member.

