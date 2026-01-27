PICPA VP Peter Calcara Named Among City & State PA Who's Who of Government Relations

Advocate for Pennsylvania accounting professionals recognized among influencers shaping state policy

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), the leading advocate for accounting professionals in Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce that Vice President of Government Relations Peter N. Calcara has been named among City & State Pennsylvania's list of Who's Who in Government Relations. This guide highlights the most influential individuals involved in Pennsylvania government affairs, legislative strategy, and advocacy. Calcara will be recognized alongside other honorees during a ceremony hosted by the publication on Jan. 28, 2026, at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg.

Peter Calcara

"It's an honor to stand alongside some of the most influential advocates in our state," said Calcara. "Strong advocacy is essential to protecting the integrity and future of the accounting profession, and I am proud to represent more than 18,000 PICPA members. Our accounting professionals deserve public policy that recognizes and the critical role they play, and I'm committed to continuing to amplify their voices in the legislative arena."

With more than 30 years of experience in Harrisburg and a deep understanding of the policymaking process, Calcara works to build strong, trusted relationships with lawmakers, regulators, and stakeholders across party lines. His government relations work has helped position PICPA as a respected voice on accounting, auditing, and taxation issues at the state level. As an advocate for the organization and the accounting profession, he promotes fiscally responsible, business-friendly legislation that supports economic growth and professional integrity.

City & State Pennsylvania's guide to Who's Who in Government Relations honors the most influential individuals helping companies, organizations, and associations communicate their legislative priorities to elected officials at all levels. Representing corporations, advocacy groups, and other branches of government, these professionals educate lawmakers and propel innovation across a broad spectrum of industries.

About the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants:

Founded in 1897, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) is the second-oldest CPA organization in the United States and the leading voice for CPAs in Pennsylvania. Representing nearly 18,000 members, the PICPA advances the profession by advocating for sound public policy, strengthening the CPA talent pipeline, and delivering education and leadership opportunities that keep CPAs relevant in a changing business environment. The PICPA supports CPAs and future CPAs at every career stage, helping them adapt, lead, and create value for the businesses and communities they serve. Learn more at picpa.org.

