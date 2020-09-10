Pie Insurance Announces Agency Channel's Growth to 1,000 Partners

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance, an insurtech that offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, today announced the growth of its agency channel to more than 1,000 partners, representing a nearly 200% increase since the start of 2020.

With more than 6,000 agents nationwide, agencies in Pie's partner program have submitted thousands of their small business clients for quotes through its online portal in the three months since it launched. The partner portal features an integrated appetite checker, provides an auto-decision for 73% of class codes, and allows partners to see the status of their submissions in real time.

Pie was founded to improve the insurance experience for small business owners, offering them coverage directly on its website and through independent insurance agents. To date, Pie has partnered with both retail agencies and wholesalers with small business clients in 36 states and Washington, DC, to distribute its first product offering, workers' compensation insurance.

"Since inception, we've known agency partners would play a critical role in our growth," said Dax Craig, co-founder and president of Pie Insurance. "We sold our first agency policy in June 2018, and we're thrilled with the significant growth of our agency channel ever since. A key ongoing priority for Pie is making our offering compelling and easy to use for agents and their small business clients."

Agencies can learn more about partnering with Pie Insurance and connect with its business development team at agencies.pieinsurance.com .

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Denver, the company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience up to 30% savings and outstanding service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best A- (Excellent) rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Gallatin Point Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

