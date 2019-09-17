Pie Insurance Continues Momentum, Expands Claim on Insurtech Space

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance —one of the nation's leading insurtechs providing workers' compensation insurance to small businesses—has achieved significant growth in number of team members, online quote tool usage, and written premium six months since its Series B Funding Round .

"The successes that Pie has achieved since our latest round of funding are incredible," said John Swigart, CEO of Pie Insurance. "At that time, Pie had generated more than $10 million in written premium. Six months later, that number has jumped to more than $30 million. Likewise, our team has grown by 130%, and we have an additional 20 open positions in our Denver and Washington, DC offices. Our rapid growth demonstrates the value Pie brings to the small business community, and we're continuing to scale to meet the demands of our market."

Proven Value to Small Business Owners & Agency Partners

Whether Pie is serving small businesses directly or through traditional agency partners, Pie's team is building a company that prioritizes serving the customer. In 18 months, Pie's online quote tool has received more than 75,000 submissions from small business owners and agency partners seeking more affordable workers' comp policies. And Pie's customers continue to validate the company's mission to simplify workers' comp insurance, rating Pie "Excellent" on Trustpilot .

Executive Team Hires

Pie's executive team , already strong with leaders from companies like Esurance, Square, and Valen Analytics, now includes Mike Gionfriddo—previously CTO of Blackhawk and Distinguished Engineer at Sun—as Chief Technology Officer; Tom Grossi—previously with VC firm NEA and Opower—as Chief Financial Officer; and Teresa Leon—previously General Counsel with top-15 workers compensation writer ICW Group—as General Counsel.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses, and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. The company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best "A" rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

