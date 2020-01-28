Pie Insurance Named a Top Colorado Company in 2020

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance, an insurtech company that provides workers' comp insurance to small businesses, today announced it has been named one of the 100 Best Places to Work in Colorado and one of 50 Startups to Watch in 2020 by Built in Colorado.

Each year, Built in Colorado , the online hub of the Colorado tech industry, selects the 100 Best Places to Work in Colorado based on data submitted by companies and their employees. The list reflects the state's companies that provide the best benefits, culture, and growth opportunities for Coloradans. "We're thrilled about this honor because it reflects our efforts to make Pie a great place to work," says Lauri Putt Needleman, VP of People. "We care deeply about building a fantastic culture and work environment, even as we grow incredibly fast."

Pie fosters its unique culture in many ways—providing team members with benefits both inside and outside of the office walls. These include offering modern workspaces, comprehensive health plans, and a "piece of the pie" (equity) to employees. "One of the best things about working for Pie is how quickly we can go from ideation to delivery," says Mark Rogers, Engineering Team Lead. "There's not a lot of red tape, and my team has the opportunity to create solutions in an encouraging and innovative environment."

Built in Colorado has also published 50 Startups to Watch in 2020 which lists 50 companies—founded no earlier than 2017—that it believes are on the brink of significant growth and development. Already one of the nation's fastest-growing insurtechs, Pie is rapidly expanding its headcount in Downtown Denver. The company, with almost 150 employees, plans to hit a 250 employee milestone by the end of the year. Pie is actively hiring for its engineering, underwriting, and customer care departments, among others. Interested candidates can see open positions and learn more about the company on Pie's Careers page.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. The company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best "A" (Excellent) rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

