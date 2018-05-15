Pied À Terre, A Revolutionary New Home Sharing Platform

Pied à Terre's travelers receive curated attention from hosts who are passionate about sharing their home and community. With properties in over eight countries, Pied à Terre fosters an environment of openness and warmth at every location. The Pied à Terre mission is to provide high quality-service for a generation of travelers that are looking for immersive cultural experiences while connecting property owners with the power and reach of the digital world.

Pied à Terre is a one-stop shop for travelers and renters. Not only does the website connect guests and hosts, it also features a marketplace where hosts can purchase household goods to ensure their accommodations are top-notch. Hosts also qualify for free advertising on Google AdWords and social media through the website, enabling them to better reach interested travelers.

"Travelers seek a unique, memorable connection with the destinations they visit. The lodging experience should be a gateway to art and culture," said Francisco de Paula León, founder of Pied à Terre. "We are committed to elevating the importance of the arts in the travel experience and to connecting travelers with property owners who share this belief."

As part of its commitment to culture and the arts, in January of this year Pied à Terre launched the international photography contest "The World We Live In", open to professionals and amateurs alike who want to express their views about the beauty and challenges of our current world situation. On May 7th, the three winners were announced from a pool of entrants from over 50 countries. The theme of the second edition of this contest will be released this summer.

On May 31st, Pied à Terre will celebrate its worldwide launch at the legendary Chambord Castle in France. During this special evening, Céline Cousteau, filmmaker, explorer, and socio-environmental advocate, will deliver a keynote address on the topic "People and the Natural World: An Exploration of Connections." Following the address, Ami Vitale, National Geographic photographer, Nikon ambassador and official judge of "The World We Live In" photography contest, will introduce the first-place winner, photographer Fabiola Kano from Costa Rica.

For those interested in listing their property or to choose a destination and connect with a host, visit the Pied à Terre website at https://www.piedaterre.world

For more information about destinations, company philosophy and becoming a host, visit the website, subscribe to the list serve to receive exclusive offers and follow Pied à Terre on Instagram and Facebook.

About Pied à Terre

Pied à Terre is an international community within a reservations platform focused on highlighting culture, art, local gastronomy, diversity and environmental care while generating travel experiences around the world. Our main goal is to build a unique relationship between hosts and travelers that enriches both of them and goes beyond just a lodging experience.

